The 2026-27 Apprenticeship Funding Rules: What’s Changed and What It Means

Every year, apprenticeship providers brace themselves for a new set of funding rules. The annual ritual is familiar: download the document, highlight the changes, update templates, amend procedures, brief staff, and hope nothing significant has been overlooked.

The 2026-27 apprenticeship funding rules are no exception. Yet, beneath the usual technical amendments lies a more interesting story.

For several years, providers have argued that some funding requirements created unnecessary administrative burden without adding meaningful assurance. At the same time, the sector has been calling for greater flexibility around accessibility, employer engagement and learner support.

This year’s changes suggest policymakers may finally be listening.

Whilst there are still new controls and evidence requirements for providers to manage, many of the changes point towards a more pragmatic approach: reducing bureaucracy where it serves little purpose, improving accessibility for learners, and clarifying grey areas that have generated audit findings for years.

Improving Inclusion

One of the most positive changes is a relatively small rule amendment that could make a significant difference to some apprentices.

The new rules introduce an exception where an apprentice would ordinarily spend at least 50% of their working hours in England but, because of a disability, has a reasonable adjustment allowing them to work from home in Scotland or Wales. These learners may now remain eligible.

This is a good example of funding policy adapting to modern working patterns and recognising that accessibility requirements should not unintentionally prevent participation in apprenticeships.

The learning support changes point in a similar direction. Where a learner’s support needs arise from a permanent disability and those needs remain stable, providers can now use a lighter-touch review process. The emphasis shifts from conducting reviews simply to satisfy an administrative requirement to focusing on whether the learner is progressing as planned. If they are, the support is working. If they are not, a more detailed review becomes necessary.

For providers, this should reduce unnecessary administration. More importantly, it allows attention to be focused where it can genuinely improve learner outcomes.

DWP Continues the Attack on Administrative Burden

Arguably the most welcome changes are not learner-facing at all. They concern paperwork.

Many providers have questioned why apprenticeship contracts have historically needed to contain highly detailed learner-level pricing information, often requiring amendments every time a learner’s circumstances changed.

The new rules allow contracts with employers to be structured at programme level rather than learner level. Providers no longer have to break down eligible costs in the contract and instead need only include the overall programme price, together with confirmation that funding will be used for direct training costs.

This may sound like a minor technical amendment, but operationally it could save providers significant time and reduce contract administration.

There is similar pragmatism in the treatment of co-investment. The rules have removed references linking completion payments to the collection and recording of employer co-investment and have also removed expectations around matching monthly co-investment payments to monthly funding claims. Co-investment remains a requirement, but providers are no longer at risk of effectively being penalised twice when employers fail to pay.

Taken together, these changes suggest policymakers are increasingly distinguishing between controls that genuinely protect public funds and requirements that simply generate paperwork.

A Funding Change That Could Influence Employer Recruitment Decisions

One of the most commercially significant changes is that where employers have insufficient levy funds available, apprenticeship starts aged 16 to 24 will now be fully funded by government. The change also applies to apprenticeship units. Providers should ensure contracts and employer communications have been updated to reflect the revised arrangements.

Most providers will already be aware of the change. The bigger question is whether employers fully understand its implications.

For employers who regularly recruit apprentices but occasionally exhaust their levy funds, this could significantly reduce the cost of continuing to recruit young people. Rather than delaying recruitment until additional levy funding becomes available, employers may now find that taking on a 16 to 24-year-old apprentice remains a financially attractive option.

Viewed alongside the introduction of apprenticeship hiring payments for eligible non-levy employers, the change points to a clear policy objective: encouraging employer investment in younger apprentices and creating additional opportunities for young people to enter skilled employment.

For providers, this is more than a funding rule. It is an employer engagement opportunity. Many employers are focused on skills needs and recruitment challenges rather than the detail of funding policy. Those providers who can clearly explain the financial implications may help employers make different recruitment decisions in the coming year.

Some Long-Standing Audit Grey Areas Finally Settled

For providers, some of the most useful changes are the clarifications.

Audit findings often arise not because providers deliberately breach rules, but because the rules leave room for interpretation. The latest version addresses several areas that have generated uncertainty.

For example, the rules now make clear that if an apprenticeship agreement is extended, the planned end date recorded in the ILR should not change. Many providers already understood this to be the correct approach, but formal clarification removes doubt.

Similarly, there is now an explicit requirement that, at the point of gateway, the employer, learner and provider confirm that the content of the training plan has been delivered. Providers will need to review templates, processes and staff training arrangements to ensure this new requirement is consistently met.

The evidence requirements section also deserves attention. The updated glossary definition of “irrefutable” evidence formally reflects issues frequently identified in audits, including editable documents, pasted signature images and typed names presented as signatures. Providers relying on electronic documentation would be wise to review their systems carefully.

In many cases, these changes do not introduce new principles. Instead, they codify what auditors have been expecting for some time.

English and Maths Remain Under the Spotlight

English and maths continue to receive regulatory fine tuning.

The rules now reiterate that English and maths qualifications must not be delivered entirely through self-directed distance learning. Providers need to be able to demonstrate active delivery and support where funding is being claimed.

There is also clarification that apprentices must normally undertake English and maths at a level above the level at which they were assessed. Interestingly, this is not entirely new. Similar wording existed in earlier versions of the funding rules before being removed and has now effectively returned.

A further change reflects the more flexible skills landscape emerging under current reforms. Apprentices aged 19 or over whose employers do not support completion of English and maths within the apprenticeship can undertake those qualifications separately through Adult Skills Fund provision with another provider.

This creates additional pathways for learners while allowing apprenticeship delivery to continue.

A Stronger Focus on Employer Responsibilities

Another emerging theme is accountability for employers.

One notable amendment requires providers to withdraw apprentices where they become aware that the learner is not receiving at least the National Minimum Wage. Providers are expected to inform employers and ensure concerns are escalated internally.

The introduction of apprenticeship hiring payments for eligible non-levy employers also comes with stricter validation requirements, including checks against HMRC and apprenticeship service data.

There is also new guidance around unclaimed additional payments. If an employer fails to provide bank details despite repeated requests over a three-month period, the rules now include an example expectation that the funds should be returned.

Taken collectively, these changes reinforce the message that apprenticeships remain a shared responsibility between providers and employers.

The Subcontracting Debate Isn’t Going Away

Perhaps the most politically sensitive area remains subcontracting.

The immediate change allows providers to engage smaller subcontractors that are not on APAR where total apprenticeship delivery remains below £100,000 across all contracts during the funding year.

More significantly, the anticipated review of subcontracting arrangements has effectively been delayed. Proposed changes expected from January 2027 will now not take effect until August 2027.

This will come as a relief to many organisations concerned about the potential implications for associate trainers, freelance staff and specialist delivery arrangements. The delay provides additional time for consultation and may allow policymakers to refine proposals before implementation.

The Bigger Picture

It would be easy to view the 2026-27 funding rules simply as another annual collection of technical amendments. However, that risks missing the bigger story.

Across the document, there is evidence of a gradual shift in philosophy. Accessibility has improved. Administrative burden has been reduced in several key areas. Long-standing ambiguities have been clarified. New funding flexibilities have created stronger incentives for employers to recruit young apprentices. Some compliance requirements have become more proportionate and practical.

That does not mean providers can relax. New obligations around training plans, evidence standards, employer engagement and learner eligibility still require action. Auditors will undoubtedly continue to scrutinise compliance closely.

Yet for perhaps the first time in several years, many providers may finish reading the annual rule changes with a sense that at least a few of the sector’s concerns have actually been heard. Something we haven’t always been able to say in previous years.

And employers may discover that some of the changes create opportunities too.

That might be the most significant message hidden within this year’s funding rules.

A short summary of the article: New apprenticeship funding rules usually mean new compliance requirements. This year, however, the bigger story may be what the changes tell us about the direction of travel, including reduced bureaucracy, greater accessibility and stronger incentives for employers to recruit young apprentices.

By Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited