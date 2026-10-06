Teenage Motty has his eyes on Match of the Day

A media student has been presented with his first job role after scoring a position in the media team at Bury Town FC.

Noah Houghton, 16, from Bury St Edmunds is on a level 3 social media and journalism course at West Suffolk College.

His uncle works for Radio 5 Live and used to have a role on Match of the Day – and the teenager – who is in charge of some video content and TikTok – has his eyes on a big football role in the future too.

But for now, he is delighted to be learning the ropes at a club that is currently charging up the football pyramid.

On gaining the role, Noah said:

“I was really bored in the summer and wanted to get some work experience. So, I emailed the head of media at Bury Town FC (Travis Wright) and asked him if I could come along to a friendly and see what a job in media is all about.”

Travis also used to be a media student at West Suffolk College.

Noah continued:

“Travis said yes – so I went along to a match, and after the game I interviewed the gaffer (Cole Skuse). I got on really well with Cole, the media team and the club.

“I was then asked to go to the next game, and it’s kept going from there. It feels like a family, it’s a really friendly club – and I love every second of it.”

Another bonus for Noah is that as a Colchester United fan he gets to work with some of his heroes.

He explains:

“I support Colchester and the manager and Tommy Smith both played for my team – so I’m loving the Colchester vibe and it’s great to be working with former players who I used to watch on the pitch every week.”

In terms of his media role, Noah has been tasked with running the clubs TikTok account and also creates video content.

He said:

“On a weekly basis I run the TikTok – they are my ideas – I normally do them on a Tuesday at training. I came in with no experience and each day I’m finding out new things.”

Next up for Noah will be a stint behind the microphone – as the club is looking to start up its own radio station with live match commentary.

And as for the future – he doesn’t have a specific plan.

But could he be following in the footsteps of former TV footballing legends – John Motson and Gary Newbon who both went to Culford School just outside Bury St Edmunds and ended up working on iconic football shows?

He continued:

“I want to go to university after my course and continue to learn and work in the game and with Bury Town. Match of the Day would be great or commentating on international matches. But in true football parlance – I’m taking it one game at a time.”

Linzi Stivey is his teacher at West Suffolk College. She said:

“Noah has been a great student who is full of enthusiasm and he is getting brilliant experience that will only help him get the job of his dreams in the future.”