Former Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) student, Solomon Hackett recently won a silver medal in the Cyber Security category at the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Solomon previously studied T-Level Digital Support Services at the College and is now studying an integrated Master’s Degree in Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security at Coventry University. After reaching the Cyber Security final in 2025, he returned to the competition this year with his sights set on a medal.

Solomon said: “This year the WorldSkills journey was much more challenging and rewarding than last year, where I came fifth. Despite having a lot of work for University I tried hard to practice and prepare for WorldSkills to fill in the gaps in my knowledge that I discovered last year. I went into the finals this year wanting to medal and I am overjoyed that I managed to not just medal but win silver as well!”

WorldSkills UK competitions are designed by industry experts to help students and apprentices develop and showcase their technical and employability skills in competitive, real-world environments. Competitors are challenged to perform to the high standards expected within their chosen industries. BSDC Computing students have reached the WorldSkills UK National Finals every year since first entering the competitions in 2022, with several going on to achieve medal success.

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computer Science at BSDC, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Solomon achieving a silver medal in the WorldSkills UK National Finals. His achievements really demonstrate the opportunities available to our learners, from developing practical skills in our Cyber Security Lab to progressing into higher education and exciting careers within the industry.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers a wide range of Digital courses designed to prepare students for careers in high-demand sectors, including networking, cyber security, software and web development, data analysis, and business administration. Learners benefit from expert teaching delivered by industry-experienced lecturers, bringing specialist knowledge from across the digital and technology sectors.

Alongside developing practical skills and technical expertise, students have the opportunity to gain internationally recognised certifications through Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) and Microsoft Technical Associate (MTA) training, enhancing their employability and providing valuable credentials that are recognised by employers across the industry.

The College’s Computing provision is designed to give students hands-on experience alongside their studies, with opportunities to develop their skills through industry projects, work experience and competitions such as WorldSkills UK. Students can progress through a range of study levels at BSDC, including into higher education at the College’s University Centre. For more information, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk.