Students from across Buckinghamshire College Group stepped into the role of entrepreneurs during Velocity 2026, an intensive enterprise challenge that saw them develop innovative business ideas and pitch them to industry professionals in a fast-paced, Dragons’ Den-style environment.

Delivered by education specialists StartUP Sprint, the annual programme challenges students to identify a real-world problem or gap in the market and develop a product or service designed to address it. Over the course of a day, students take their idea from initial concept through to a fully developed business proposition, considering branding, marketing, funding, target audiences and commercial viability before presenting their final pitch to a panel of industry experts.

Held over three days, the event welcomed different cohorts of students each day and brought together employers from a wide range of sectors, creating valuable opportunities for young people to engage directly with professionals and gain insight into the expectations of the modern workplace.

Working in teams, students were challenged to think creatively, solve problems collaboratively and make key business decisions under pressure. From creating business names and designing logos to developing marketing strategies and funding plans, each stage of the programme mirrored the process of launching a real business venture.

One of the most energetic parts of the challenge saw students deliver rapid-fire elevator pitches to employers during a dedicated networking session. With only a limited amount of time available, students had to communicate their ideas clearly, concisely and persuasively as they moved around the room seeking investment from the Velocity Specialists.

Using funding tokens, employers were invited to invest in the ideas they believed showed the greatest potential. The activity transformed the room into a bustling marketplace of innovation, with students refining their communication skills, building confidence and learning how to respond to feedback in real time. The team that secured the highest level of investment received a special prize in recognition of their ability to engage potential investors and communicate the value of their idea. Students also had opportunities to gain recognition throughout the day, with rewards presented for stepping outside their comfort zones and demonstrating initiative from the outset.

The event culminated in a series of pitches delivered to students, staff and industry professionals, with winners selected after careful deliberation by the panel of Velocity Specialists. Alongside the overall team award, individual prizes were presented to students who demonstrated exceptional professionalism and personal development throughout the challenge, including awards for Most Professional and Most Improved.

Hosted at Buckinghamshire New University, the event also provided students with the opportunity to experience a higher education environment while considering their future study and career pathways. The university setting helped reinforce the connection between further education, higher education and employment, highlighting the range of opportunities available to students as they plan their next steps.

With employers increasingly seeking candidates who can demonstrate communication, teamwork, problem-solving and commercial awareness, Velocity provides students with an opportunity to develop these skills in a realistic business environment while receiving direct feedback from professionals working across a broad range of industries. The programme highlights the value of collaboration between education and industry, helping ensure students are equipped with the confidence, knowledge and workplace skills needed for future success.

Velocity 2026 once again showcased the talent and ambition of Buckinghamshire College Group students, while providing local employers with an opportunity to help shape and inspire the next generation of talent. The result was three days of innovation, collaboration and real-world learning, giving students valuable insight into what it takes to transform an idea into a viable business proposition.