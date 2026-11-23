The UK’s most talented apprentices and students have been crowned champions at the WorldSkills UK National Finals, following two days of intense competition where technical excellence, creativity and employability skills are put to the test.

Across 40 skills competitions, finalists from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland put their abilities to the test in demanding, industry-designed competitions spanning engineering, digital, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, health and creative industries.

Read the full results here

The WorldSkills UK National Finals, held in venues across South Wales, and delivered in partnership with the Welsh Government and Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, represent the culmination of months of preparation, training and qualifying competitions. For participants, the experience provides an opportunity to benchmark their skills against industry standards, learn from expert feedback and build connections with employers and peers. For employers, the competitions offer a valuable insight into emerging talent and a practical way to support the development of a skilled, work-ready future workforce.

The achievements come as new research commissioned by WorldSkills UK and conducted by Public First underlines the value employers place on skills competitions as a way of developing workplace readiness. The research found that 74% of employers recognise the benefits of taking part in competitions, while 61% would encourage young employees to participate to further develop their abilities.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“I was so impressed by the young people representing Team UK in Shanghai, and I was proud to be there to see their success. They, and the winners today, show the strength and depth of skills in the UK, from health and social care to 3D printing and everything in between.

“Technical and vocational education gives young people a clear line of sight between what they learn and how it will help them in their future careers. That’s why we’re giving young people more opportunities to learn directly from employers through new technical education pathways and expanding high-quality technical and vocational options, including Vocational GCSEs, T Levels and V Levels.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, said:

“Congratulations to all our winners and everyone who took part in this year’s National Finals. Their achievements are a fantastic demonstration of the talent, ambition and potential of young people across the UK.

“Employers tell us that skills competitions are a vital way to develop the employability skills they need in their workforce. Through these experiences, young people build much more than technical expertise. They develop confidence, resilience, teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to perform under pressure, qualities that will help them thrive in their careers and make a real contribution to their future employers and the economy.”

Ian Grant, Senior Apprenticeship Programme Manager, Amazon said:

“At Amazon, we invest in apprenticeships because we need engineers who can actually do the job, not just describe it. WorldSkills UK competitions push apprentices beyond their training programme into genuinely demanding, high-pressure technical challenges. That matters to us as an employer, it accelerates the development of problem-solving, resilience and precision that takes years to build through standard on-the-job experience alone. The apprentices who compete come back sharper, more confident and more capable. That’s exactly what we need on the warehouse floor.”

Viv Buckley, Principal and Chief Executive of Bridgend College said:

“Congratulations to all the competitors who took part in WorldSkills UK this year. Reaching the final stages of this process is a fantastic accomplishment and demonstrates the talent, dedication and hard work of all of the young people involved. Llongyfarchiadau i bawb a wnaeth gystadlu.



“We are delighted to have hosted the WorldSkills UK competitions at Bridgend College for a second time. It is a fantastic opportunity to welcome learners, employers and industry professionals to our campuses, showcase the facilities and expertise we have here at the College, and play our part in celebrating excellence in technical and vocational education. Competitions like WorldSkills UK give young people the opportunity to push themselves. It is wonderful to see competitors develop their skills, grow in confidence and gain experiences that will support them as they move forward into their careers.”

London will now host the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2027 and 2028, following an official handover ceremony at this year’s event. The announcement marks the next chapter for the National Finals, bringing the opportunity to showcase the achievements of young people and the importance of skills excellence to new audiences across the capital.