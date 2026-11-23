The career ladder is breaking down. The bottom rungs especially are hollowing out, and a lot of serious people are talking about it. Alan Milburn’s final report for the government, published on 17 November, is blunt: without a change in direction, “rebuilding the first rung will not happen”. Apprenticeship starts among 16 to 24 year olds have fallen by around 40 per cent in a decade, and six in ten young people who are NEET have never had a job.

Not all of this is due to AI. The decline of entry-level jobs predates ChatGPT, and hasn’t been helped by the fact that the minimum wages for 18 to 20 year olds have risen by 65 per cent in five years. AI is an accelerant, but it is not the first. I’ve watched the PC, Microsoft Office, the internet, offshoring, the cloud and SaaS each take a layer of work that used to occupy people, make it cheap, and make the workers that remain more productive.

Here is what my own first rung taught me. In the late 1980s I joined a property developer, with six months on another firm’s graduate scheme already behind me. On one of my first days, I went to a colleague and asked if he had any work for me. He was in the middle of something that actually mattered to the company, and I was in his way, so he gave me a task. We both knew it was made up. He didn’t care whether I did it, and I did it anyway, because that is what the bottom rung was. My boss had told me on my first day that I would be useless for two years. I thought three to six months. He was right, and I suspect he was being generous.

Anyone who has designed a work-experience placement knows this from the other side. Giving a young person something useful to do, that isn’t a drain on every member of staff involved, is very hard to do well. Very often the value of the placement to a firm is negative.

Much of the work that once kept juniors busy can now be done by AI that an experienced person puts in place. So it’s getting harder to design junior roles. The bottom rung existed because there was grunt work that needed doing by someone who couldn’t say no. Whatever the junior learned, they learned by osmosis, from whoever happened to sit nearby, over two or three years. It was never designed as teaching, and it was not particularly good teaching.

The report’s answer is a new bargain with employers. First Chance asks them to open entry-level jobs, work experience and apprenticeships to young people; 90 had signed up as the report went to press, among them Marks & Spencer, Octopus Energy and Lloyds Banking Group. Milburn is clear that the task “is not to freeze today’s jobs in place, but to ensure that the first rung survives”. In Preston, a pilot is putting young people at risk of becoming NEET through three weeks of AI training with apprenticeships at the end from BAE Systems, Heinz and JD Sports. I hope all of it works.

I’d argue that if rebuilding the first rung is going to work, it must teach something on purpose, and we need to decide what that something is. That raises a question we need to answer: which skills count now? We need to get clear about those, then teach them formally, rather than hoping they arrive as a by-product of donkey work that no longer exists. Some employers have already started thinking this way. Lucy Beaumont, Global SVP of Product at SHL, describes a large global retail bank now recruiting psychology and law graduates on the grounds that the technical skills can be taught, and “it doesn’t really matter where you’ve come from.” That instinct is right, and it needs a framework behind it, so that colleges can teach to it and employers can trust the certificate. In the meantime, anyone signing up to First Chance can start by deciding what their placement will teach before the young person walks in.

One more thing. Everything above still assumes young people need years of drudgery before they can be useful. I’ve spent six years working with 16 to 24 year olds and I no longer believe that. Milburn’s report moves the same way: it would stop Level 2 English and maths being an exit requirement for apprenticeships. That’s what I’ll be thinking about in the near future.