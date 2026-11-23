@BordersCollege welcomed David Kirkwood MSP for a visit showcasing the breadth of learning, innovation and opportunities available to students across the College.

During his visit, Mr Kirkwood explored a number of key areas, gaining an insight into the facilities, projects and initiatives helping learners develop the knowledge and skills needed for their future careers.

The visit included time in the BTECH ward, where he learned more about the work taking place to support healthcare training, followed by a tour of the College’s workshops to see the practical learning environments supporting students across a range of construction industry disciplines.

Mr Kirkwood also visited the eSports and Cyber Security facilities, discovering how Borders College is embracing emerging technologies and providing opportunities for students to develop skills in these fast-growing sectors.

David Kirkwood MSP said:

“It was a really interesting visit to Borders College and a great opportunity to see the variety of work taking place across the campus. From specialist facilities and practical workshops to eSports and Cyber Security, it was encouraging to see how the College is responding to changing skills needs and creating opportunities for people across the region. The commitment to helping learners develop their potential and prepare for the future was clear throughout the visit.”

Borders College Principal Pete Smith said:

“We were delighted to welcome David Kirkwood to Borders College and showcase the diversity of what we offer. Our facilities and initiatives reflect the changing needs of learners, employers and the wider community, and it was a valuable opportunity to highlight the work taking place across such a wide range of areas.

“Whether supporting practical skills development, exploring new digital technologies or encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, our focus is on ensuring people have access to the opportunities, resources and support they need to succeed. We are proud of the role the College plays in helping to shape the future of the Scottish Borders.”

The visit highlighted the important role Borders College plays in supporting skills development, embracing new technologies and encouraging enterprise, while continuing to respond to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses and communities throughout the Scottish Borders.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.