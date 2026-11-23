GMColleges Chair, Julia Heap OBE, has joined the Board of Innovation Greater Manchester (IGM), strengthening the voice of further education in shaping the region’s innovation ambitions and supporting the delivery of its new 10-year Innovation Plan.

Launched on 21 October 2026, the Greater Manchester Innovation Plan sets out a long-term vision for strengthening the region’s innovation ecosystem, driving economic growth and ensuring businesses, communities and people across Greater Manchester can benefit from new opportunities.

The plan recognises the important contribution of further education colleges, highlighting GMColleges and its programmes across several of its strategic pillars as part of the region’s innovation infrastructure.

The Greater Manchester Further Education Innovation Programme (GMFEIP) is named as an exemplar project, demonstrating how colleges are working more closely with businesses to support innovation, share expertise and help drive productivity.

Importantly, Pillar Four recognises GMColleges as providing ecosystem entry points across Greater Manchester, highlighting the role of the further education network in connecting businesses, people and organisations with the expertise, support and opportunities available across the region.

Julia’s appointment to the Innovation Greater Manchester Board therefore comes at a significant time, bringing valuable further education leadership and insight into the strategic conversations that will help shape and deliver the region’s innovation ambitions over the next decade.

As Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College and Chair of GMColleges, Julia brings a strong understanding of the role further education colleges play in developing the skills, talent and expertise needed to support innovation, business growth and the region’s future workforce.

Alongside her leadership roles in further education, Julia is also a Board Member of Rochdale Development Agency (RDA), which works to drive economic growth and attract investment across the borough of Rochdale.

Julia is also Joint Chair of the Innovation and Skills Advisory Group for Atom Valley – a major regeneration project expected to create 20,000 new jobs across Rochdale, Bury and Oldham.

In this role, Julia champions the importance of education and skills in supporting innovation, helping to ensure local people are equipped to take advantage of the new industries and opportunities created by the development.

In November 2025, she joined Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to break ground on the Sustainable Materials and Manufacturing Centre (SMMC) – a key part of the ambitious Atom Valley development.

Julia Heap OBE, Chair of GMColleges, said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Board of Innovation Greater Manchester and to have the opportunity to bring the perspective of further education colleges into these important conversations about the future of our region.

“Greater Manchester’s 10-year Innovation Plan sets out an exciting and ambitious vision for our region, and it is particularly encouraging to see the contribution of further education recognised throughout the strategy. Our colleges are not simply responding to the changing needs of businesses and industry; they are active partners in driving innovation, supporting productivity and developing the talent and expertise that will underpin future growth.

“I’m looking forward to working with partners across the region to build on this momentum, ensuring colleges continue to play a central role in delivering Greater Manchester’s innovation ambitions and creating opportunities for people and businesses across all our communities.”

All nine further education colleges in Greater Manchester are members of GMColleges, including Bolton College, Bury College, Hopwood Hall College, Oldham College, Tameside College, The Manchester College, Trafford & Stockport College Group, Salford City College Group and Wigan & Leigh College.

GMColleges represents the colleges, collectively delivering learning to 82,000 students, supporting them to meet the needs of employers and the Greater Manchester workforce, current and future, in key growth and employment sectors with training at all levels and ages from entry to postgraduate.