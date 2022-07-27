Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 27

Safer Recruitment in Apprenticeship and Post-16 Settings

September 27 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Effective Safeguarding arrangements must embrace the importance of a Safer Recruitment Strategy/Policy and the need to ensure the implementation of that policy when recruiting.

The purpose of the Safer Recruitment Policy is to ensure that applicants who are at risk of abusing children and vulnerable adults are identified and rejected at the application stage.

At this important workshop we will focus on:

  • the development of an appropriate Safer Recruitment Policy for Apprenticeship and Post-16 providers
  • the role and responsibilities of the Board, Senior Staff and the DSL for establishing compliant procedures
  • the establishment of an effective selection and induction process
  • Ofsted’s expectations of providers and how providers should be responding
  • Disclosure and Barring Service requirements and the relevance of a Single Central Register

Date:
September 27
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Online

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

