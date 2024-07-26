Telford College launches a new Policing qualification

Telford College(@telfordcollege) has launched a new two-year qualification for people seeking a career in the police service.

The course, which starts in September at the Wellington campus, leads to a level three extended diploma in policing, which is equivalent to three A levels.

Melanie Newbrook, learner manager for sport and public services at the college, said:

“A career in policing can open a world of opportunities.

“It’s a chance to make a real difference in the communities you serve, to meet exciting and varied daily challenges, and to progress through to the huge range of career pathways available in the service.

“With a potential starting salary of £28,551, rising to over £46,000 within seven years, there are multiple entry routes into the police, including traditional training, degree apprenticeships, and graduate programmes.”

The Telford College course covers a range of topics including leadership skills, emergency planning, collaboration between emergency services, crime scene investigation, and issues around equality, diversity and inclusion.

It also looks at understanding discipline in the police service, neighbourhood policing, and the physical fitness requirements for entry into the police service.

Once your training is complete you’ll need to pass a probationary period as a police constable.

There are clearly defined ranks in the service which you can move through with experience as well as taking additional examinations.

With experience, you may be able to apply for promotion to sergeant, inspector or chief inspector.

In the CID you’ll also have the title of detective added to your rank, for example detective sergeant or detective chief inspector.

The new policing courses are part of the public uniformed services department at Telford College’s Wellington campus.

It offers disciplined and physically active courses designed specifically for people who are seeking a career in either the police, fire service, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, or the Army.

The college’s PUS team say:

“Our lecturers have a wealth of knowledge from working in the uniformed services, so can give you first-hand advice and guidance to guide you into your ideal role.

“Visiting speakers provide up-to-date information about career possibilities and the application process for their service.

“Public Uniformed Services is the place for you if you enjoy a structured physical training programme, chance to learn from the experts, competitive sport, teamwork, discipline and drills.”