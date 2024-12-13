Country music star headlines college culture celebration

A TALENTED singer-songwriter returned to college for a celebration of Welsh culture.

Megan Lee headlined the latest Culture Collective event, held at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, near Ruthin.

A graduate of Cambria Yale in Wrexham, Megan began performing at the age of 11 with her family and is now a skilled multi-instrumentalist set to appear at major festivals next summer, including Roadhouse Weekender and in It Together.

She joined students and staff for an evening of music, food and language, following the news her album Origin has been nominated for a British CMA (Country Music Association) Award.

The Culture Collective has gone from strength to strength, and organisers Tim Feak, Lead Chaplain at the college, and Judith Alexander, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator, say they have even more planned in the months ahead.

Judith said: “We are committed to further enhancing our previous achievements and student-led initiatives with an added emphasis on celebrating Welsh culture.

“This focus acknowledges the National Eisteddfod, the largest cultural festival in Europe, which will take place in Wrexham next August.

“Megan exemplifies the spirit of a young Welsh entrepreneur, passionately pursuing her dreams while forging her own career path. She effectively utilises her Welsh language skills to highlight the rich tradition of Welsh song writing and performance – it was a pleasure to have her with us.”

Chef Gavin Williams designed a Welsh themed feast of Welsh Lamb stew, mash and Welsh rarebit dippers with a homemade bara brith for dessert, and learners enjoyed a selection of songs and activities on the night.

Tim added: “It’s been great to see the Culture Collective grow over the last few years and it was fun to kick off this year’s programme with some tasty food and brilliant music.

“We have so much depth and riches in Wales within food, culture and the arts and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these events.”

For a full list of events, email [email protected] or [email protected].

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.