College strengthens global links through South Korean partnership

Burton and South Derbyshire College recently celebrated its longstanding international partnership with Jeonju Kijeon College by hosting a special South Korean hospitality evening at the College’s Mulberry Restaurant.

The event brought together visiting professors from Jeonju Kijeon College, local host families and employers who support BSDC’s international learners during their time in the UK. The evening provided an opportunity to recognise and thank those who play an important role in helping students from South Korea settle into life in Burton, while supporting them both personally and professionally throughout their studies.

Guests enjoyed a carefully curated three-course dining experience inspired by Korean cuisine and hospitality, created through a collaboration between BSDC’s catering team and visiting professors from Jeonju Kijeon College. The menu celebrated traditional flavours and cooking techniques, while also showcasing the creativity, skill and teamwork of everyone involved in delivering the event.

The evening highlighted the continued success of the partnership between the two colleges and the positive impact it continues to have on students, staff and the wider community. Over the years, the collaboration has created valuable opportunities for cultural exchange, international learning and professional development, strengthening relationships between the UK and South Korea.

Celebrations continued the following day with a Korean food experience for students at lunchtime. Catering and Hospitality students worked alongside the visiting professors to prepare Korean fried chicken, giving them the chance to learn new culinary techniques and gain practical experience of authentic Korean cooking. The hands-on session also encouraged students to develop their confidence, teamwork and understanding of international cuisines.

Visiting professors also delivered a specialist masterclass at the College’s Innovations Hair and Beauty Salon, introducing students to popular Korean beauty trends, techniques and treatments. The interactive session gave learners valuable insight into international beauty practices and emerging global trends, while helping them build practical skills and broaden their industry knowledge.

For more than a decade, the partnership between Burton and South Derbyshire College and Jeonju Kijeon College has enabled groups of South Korean students to study in Burton through bespoke programmes tailored to their learning needs. At the same time, BSDC learners have benefited from international exchanges and wider opportunities to develop their cultural awareness and global outlook.

The success of the partnership continues to be supported by local host families and employers, whose ongoing involvement helps international learners adapt to life in the UK while gaining valuable cultural and professional experience. Through events such as this, the College continues to celebrate the importance of international education, collaboration and cultural exchange.

Amrit Virk, Assistant Principal at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “It was fantastic to celebrate our valued partnership with Jeonju Kijeon College and welcome our visiting professors, host families and employer partners to the College. The evening reflected the strength of our international collaboration and the positive impact it continues to have on our students, staff and wider community.”