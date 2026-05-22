Fife College students to showcase creativity at ‘When Art Builds’ end-of-year exhibition

Fife College students are inviting industry professionals, university representatives, and creative partners to a special Industry Breakfast event as part of their 2026 ‘When Art Builds’ end-of-year exhibition.

The exhibition will officially launch on Monday, 8 June, with a special opening night for students’ friends and family, before running until Friday, 12 June at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, showcasing the work, innovation, and achievements of students across a range of creative and built environment disciplines.

A key highlight of the week will be the Industry Breakfast on Tuesday, 9 June, from 9.00 am to 11.00 am, which will offer guests the opportunity to explore student work, engage directly with learners, and connect with emerging talent entering the creative and construction sectors.

An annual tradition, the end-of-year show provides a platform for students to present their innovative projects, creative designs, and technical achievements while also fostering connections with local industry leaders.

Free and open to the public, ‘When Art Builds’ will feature work from students across Art, Furniture, Jewellery, 3D Interior Design, Quantity Surveying, and Architectural Technology.

Designed to strengthen links between education and industry, the Industry Breakfast will encourage conversation, collaboration, and networking between students, employers, universities, and creative professionals.

Attendees will gain insight into the creative processes, technical skills, and innovative thinking being developed by students as they prepare to progress into further study and professional careers.

Karen Colville, Curriculum Manager for Art, Design & Built Environment at Fife College, said:

“‘When Art Builds’ is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work, creativity, and achievements of our amazing students over the past year. The exhibition gives students the chance to showcase their skills and innovative projects to family, friends, industry professionals, and the wider community.

“Opening night on Monday will give friends and family the chance to experience the exhibition and celebrate everything the students have achieved throughout the year, while Tuesday’s Industry Breakfast will help strengthen connections with local employers, universities, and creative partners.

“These relationships are incredibly important in ensuring the skills our students develop are relevant, industry-focused, and prepare them successfully for future careers. We’re extremely proud of the talent, professionalism, and creativity that will be on display throughout the week, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the exhibition.”