Shipley College strengthens teaching innovation through new Professional Learning Network

Shipley College has continued to strengthen collaboration, teaching quality and curriculum innovation across the college through its Professional Learning Network (PLN) initiative.

The PLN, which launched in September, forms part of the College’s wider commitment to continuous professional development (CPD), staff wellbeing and high-quality teaching and learning.

As part of the programme, teaching staff come together through workshops, coaching sessions and collaborative activities focused on improving classroom practice, sharing ideas and helping students progress into employment, apprenticeships and higher-level study.

The most recent session focused on curriculum design and preparing students for their future careers, progression routes and next steps.

Luke Terry said:

“The Professional Learning Network is something we launched at the start of this year. It brings together all of our CPD activity, including coaching, collaborative practice and professional development opportunities for staff.”

“This session focused on curriculum design and looking ahead to next year. We’re encouraging colleagues to think carefully about what makes a really strong curriculum for our students and how we prepare them for their next steps, whether that’s employment, further study or other progression opportunities.”

Luke said one of the biggest strengths of the PLN is the opportunity for staff to work collaboratively and learn from one another’s experience.

“It’s about bringing colleagues together to share good ideas, reflect on what works well in the classroom and learn from one another,” he said.

“We’ve got experienced staff working alongside colleagues who may be newer to teaching, and there’s a real collaborative atmosphere developing across the College.

“As well as being productive professionally, it’s also creating a very positive culture where staff feel part of something bigger.”

The initiative reflects a growing national focus within the further education sector on collaboration, professional learning and evidence-informed teaching practice. Across the country, colleges are increasingly investing in staff development, curriculum innovation and collaborative teaching models designed to improve student outcomes and help learners prepare for rapidly changing industries and careers.

Shipley College has increasingly focused on adopting new ideas, modern teaching approaches and innovative ways of working in order to remain forward-thinking and responsive within a rapidly evolving education sector.

Luke said creating opportunities for staff to share ideas and reflect on teaching practice is becoming increasingly important within modern further education.

“Teaching and learning is always evolving,” he said. “Students’ needs are changing, industries are changing and technology is changing, so it’s important that staff continue developing and learning from each other as well.

“What’s been really positive about the PLN so far is the atmosphere it’s created. Colleagues are engaging openly, sharing ideas and supporting one another, and that benefits students because good practice spreads much more quickly across the organisation.”

The Professional Learning Network forms part of the college’s wider ambition to remain innovative, dynamic and responsive as the education sector continues to evolve.

Initiatives such as the PLN are designed to help staff remain up to date with emerging teaching approaches, curriculum thinking and industry developments, helping students benefit from modern, relevant and engaging learning experiences.

The PLN will continue to run regularly throughout the academic year as part of the college’s wider focus on teaching quality, innovation, wellbeing and student experience.

The College hopes the initiative will continue helping staff strengthen curriculum design, embed employability and progression opportunities more effectively into teaching and support students to achieve positive long-term outcomes.