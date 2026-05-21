Protective Services Students Take on River and Mountain Challenges

Protective Services students took on river and mountain challenges on residential trips this May.

The Barking & Dagenham College students took part in two memorable residential trips designed to develop confidence, resilience, leadership and teamwork through hands-on experiential learning.

The Level 3 students travelled to Wales from 4th–8th May for a five-day residential that combined adventure and challenge in equal measure. Year 1 students pushed themselves through caving, climbing, abseiling and gorge walking before completing a demanding two-day mountain expedition in the Brecon Beacons. At the same time, Year 2 students undertook a three-day canoe expedition along the River Wye, navigating the challenges of the water while building teamwork and leadership skills in real-time situations.

Alongside this, Level 2 students took part in an exciting residential at Thriftwood Scout Camp in Brentwood, where they experienced a range of outdoor activities including map reading, rifle shooting, archery, climbing and kayaking. The trip encouraged students to step outside their comfort zones and develop vital skills for their future careers in Protective Services.

Across all the trips, students demonstrated growing confidence, resilience and strong teamwork, with many reflecting on how the experiences helped them overcome personal barriers and develop a stronger belief in their abilities.

Dona Santis, 16, from Brentwood, said:

“I was scared of heights, but after completing the Leap of Faith, I realised I can achieve anything I put my mind to.” Paul Edeh, 19, from Barking, added: “This gave me an opportunity to showcase my leadership skills — I was in charge of getting the group to complete a canoe challenge on the water. I loved it.”

The residentials also reflect the College’s wider commitment to creating a calm, supportive and inclusive environment where students feel safe, valued and able to thrive, with strong student voice and enrichment opportunities helping learners build confidence and a sense of belonging alongside their studies.

Gwen Edwards, Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“These experiences are transformational for our students. They push themselves beyond what they thought was possible and return with greater confidence, stronger teamwork skills and a real sense of achievement that directly supports their future careers in the Protective Services sector.”

The residentials provided students with valuable opportunities to develop essential communication, problem-solving and leadership skills in challenging environments, directly supporting their future progression into Protective Services careers. Students returned with not only enhanced professional skills but also lasting memories and experiences that will stay with them for years to come.