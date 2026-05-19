AI Might Accelerate Processes. It Still Can’t Sit With Ambiguity

One of the strangest things about the current AI conversation is how quickly people jump from “this tool improves efficiency” to “human judgement is now optional.”

As someone who works in governance and operational resilience, I can assure you that human judgement was already hanging on by a thread in some organisations long before ChatGPT arrived. Most operational failures are not caused by a lack of information. They happen because context, pressure, incentives and communication all start colliding at once while everyone involved is operating on four hours of sleep and a vague sense of optimism.

AI does not remove that problem. If anything, it just allows the chaos to move faster.

Now, to be clear: I am broadly pro-AI. I use it regularly. I think organisations that completely ignore it are making a huge mistake. There are genuine opportunities around automation, scalability, knowledge management and operational efficiency that are simply too significant to dismiss. But parts of the conversation have become oddly detached from how organisations actually function in practice because most difficult decisions are not clean technical exercises. They sit somewhere between regulation, commercial pressure, operational reality, human behaviour and “we need an answer before the board meeting in 20 minutes.” That is the part AI still struggles with.

In governance, compliance and operational resilience work, the hardest moments are rarely about whether information exists. Usually, the issue is interpretation. A transaction technically falls within appetite, but something feels off. An escalation looks manageable in isolation until three unrelated issues suddenly start pointing in the same direction. A framework says one thing while operational reality quietly says another. None of these are purely data problems. They are judgement problems. And judgement is messy.

Humans are inconsistent, emotional and occasionally incapable of making sensible decisions after approximately 3pm on a Thursday. I say this without judgement because I have chaired meetings while surviving entirely on caffeine, stress and the misplaced confidence that “it will probably be fine.”

But humans are also extremely good at contextual thinking. We notice behavioural shifts. We recognise hesitation. We understand political dynamics, interpersonal tension and operational pressure in ways that are difficult to quantify neatly inside a model.

This is why I think the “AI versus humans” framing misses the point entirely.

The organisations that will adapt best are probably not the ones trying to remove humans from decision-making altogether. They are the ones figuring out how to combine AI capability with strong human judgement effectively. That means understanding where automation genuinely adds value — and where human oversight still matters.

Not because humans are flawless. Quite the opposite.

But because organisations are not just technical systems. They are human systems. Culture affects risk. Pressure affects judgement. Leadership behaviour affects escalation. Communication structures affect whether concerns get raised early or buried quietly until they become everybody’s problem at once.

Anyone who has worked in operational resilience long enough already knows this. A beautifully designed framework can still collapse the moment real-world pressure enters the room.

This becomes even more important in regulated sectors like financial crime, governance, education and healthcare, where decisions have significant downstream consequences and context changes quickly.

The challenge is no longer simply “can AI produce an answer?”

Increasingly, the challenge is whether the answer makes sense operationally, whether it reflects the wider context, and whether the people using it actually understand its limitations because there is a real risk emerging where organisations become so focused on efficiency that they accidentally remove the friction that prevents bad decisions. And sometimes friction is useful. Sometimes the slightly annoying governance person asking uncomfortable questions in the corner is the only thing standing between “innovation” and a regulator describing your organisation as “concerning” six months later.

Ironically, the faster systems become, the more valuable calm human judgement may become.

The organisations handling AI best are often not the loudest ones online. They are usually the ones quietly focusing on implementation, governance, accountability and operational reality instead of posting “AI will replace everyone” graphics created by someone called Brad on LinkedIn because the real challenge was never whether AI could generate outputs. It was always whether organisations still understand how human beings make decisions under pressure.

And at the moment, I am not entirely convinced all of them do.

By Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik MICA CG, Risk, Governance & Compliance