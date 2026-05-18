Learning at Work Week (18-24 May) is a unique annual event that aims to put a spotlight on the importance of continual learning and development. This year’s theme is “Many Ways to Learn.”

Led nationally by Campaign for Learning, employers are invited to mark the week with fun, creative, and inclusive campaigns and events. It’s designed so workplaces of all sizes can take part, including colleges, training providers, multinationals, SMEs, charities, public sector, and government departments.

Julliette Collier, National Director at Campaign for Learning, said:

“Learning is the foundation of growth throughout our lives, and the work setting remains one of the most important and recognised for personal and professional development.

“Employers play a crucial role in promoting this, as well as providing opportunities for their employees to train, reskill, and grow their careers. We’re delighted that so many companies and organisations recognise these benefits and are shining a spotlight on lifelong learning.”

At the awarding organisation and education charity NCFE, its colleagues will be delivering short, snappy learning sessions, sharing knowledge, skills, and helping others to develop. NCFE is asking everyone to explore mentoring, coaching, and job shadowing, using their two-hour development time per month, and accessing each colleague’s £200 per year learning and development fund.

Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer at NCFE, said:

“Learning at Work Week reminds us that development should be intentionally facilitated and measured in the workplace, to provide people with the means and motivation to learn, grow and succeed – personally but also in teams and communities. At NCFE, we invest in and foster an always-learning culture, which is so central to our purpose.”

North Lanarkshire Council is looking to push creativity and connection even further during Learning at Work Week. Plans include a high-stakes Traitors-style team challenge, a nostalgic 90s immersive room packed with surprises, and an expanded series of podcasts exploring everything from leadership insight and confidence builders to generational interests and wellbeing hacks.

Pauline McCafferty, Talent and Leadership Development Manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said:

“Learning matters because it reflects our commitment to investing in our people. By supporting every employee to feel valued, confident, and equipped to thrive, we strengthen our collective ability to grow. When we learn and develop together, we build a capable, empowered workforce ready to deliver the very best for our communities.”

This year, Campaign for Learning has also worked with The Open University and Hallmark Foundation to co-design, co-produce, and launch a unique, UK-wide toolkit aimed at supporting people to stay healthy beyond midlife.

The average age of retirement in the UK is 66, and while the impact varies, for a significant proportion, it can have a detrimental effect.

In addition to age-related health concerns, retirement is associated with increased risk of depression, reduced cognitive functioning, and lower life satisfaction. This decline in health and wellbeing has costs for the individual as well as their family and the wider society. This decline is, in many cases, also avoidable.

That’s why The Open University and Campaign for Learning, funded by the Hallmark Foundation, are using Learning at Work Week to launch Small changes, big impact: rethinking wellbeing, a first-of-its-kind, free resource to support midlife workers to thrive as they age.

Based on the Five Pillars for Ageing Well, the resource highlights the importance of nutrition, hydration, physical, social and cognitive stimulation, to help promote health and wellbeing in later life. It’s hoped that this toolkit will provide a sense of ownership over aging and have a positive impact on them and their wider families.

Dr Jitka Vseteckova, Chair of the Carers Research Group and a Senior Lecturer in Health and Social Care at The Open University, said:

“Ageing well allows people to continue to live independently and to contribute to their families and community, yet there is currently a lack of resources to support ageing well beyond midlife that focuses on health and wellbeing. Through this toolkit, we want to better support people in developing and keeping healthy habits and help everyone to make a start building their healthier and more active future.”

Dr Sinéad Eccles, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Counselling at The Open University, added:

“From a neuropsychology perspective, I have a particular interest in brain health, and this toolkit provides an accessible and evidence‑informed way to support it. It focuses on small, realistic changes, helping people take ownership of their wellbeing without feeling overwhelmed. It’s a practical and empowering resource that can support individuals to build habits that benefit both their immediate wellbeing and long-term brain health.”

While Learning at Work Week has become an event in the calendar, the hope is that the benefits and innovative practice displayed during the week will become part of workplace culture for the rest of the year and beyond.