HRUC earmarked to lead the way in construction skills training

Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) has been chosen to play a leading role in the government’s Technical Excellence Colleges (TEC) project.

The TECs, located in every region in England, will provide training in trades including carpentry, electrical work, and bricklaying for around 40,000 learners by 2029. Learners will be equipped with the skills to build new homes, schools and hospitals across the country.

In August 2025, the government announced the first phase of Construction TECs (CTEC) as part of a £100million UK-wide skills investment.

New City College (NCC) was named as the CTEC for London and has now selected HRUC as the lead of the Sub-Regional Working Group for the West London CTEC. This partnership will see the colleges develop links with employers to identify industry demand and tailor their curriculums to equip future workers with the skills needed to thrive in the construction sector.

It will also include work experience opportunities, employer masterclasses, and recruitment events to improve learner pathways into employment. Existing teaching staff will have the chance to upskill and industry professionals will be brought in to assist delivery.

NCC will share specialist training, resources and expertise with HRUC and the four other colleges in the West London group, fostering collaboration and the workforce growth required to meet the area’s housing and infrastructure needs.

Dylan McTaggart, HRUC’s Group Executive Principal, said:

“We’re delighted to have been selected as the lead for the West London Sub-Regional Working Group. This partnership will help to offer our young people a clear pathway into highly skilled jobs, ensuring students are leaving college ready to launch their careers. We’re proud to work with our partners to provide this exciting opportunity for learners and create the future workforce the capital needs to thrive.”

Yaseen Akhtar, Managing Director of the West London Institute of Technology, said:

“West London CTEC gives us a powerful opportunity to align construction training with employer demand and strengthen pathways into work. We are pleased to work with our partners to build the skilled workforce needed to support London’s housing and infrastructure ambitions.”

The other colleges involved in the West London CTEC are the College of North West London, Stanmore College, West London College, and West Thames College. Together they will work with major employers and strategic partners, as well as any potential additional providers.

The TECs build on the government’s previous £625million investment to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers by 2029.