Inspirational apprentices at The Sheffield College celebrate awards success

Inspirational apprentices and employers across the region have been championed at an awards ceremony organised by The Sheffield College.

The Apprenticeship Celebration Awards recognise the achievements of young people and adults who are training in the workplace with employers across different sectors.

Celebrating at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield, the awards finalists were joined by family, college staff and governors, and employers.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said:

“Congratulations to all of this year’s fantastic finalists and winners. We are really proud of their achievements and the skills and talent that they bring to their employers.”

“Apprenticeships are a first choice option for those who want to earn as they learn in the workplace whilst completing a qualification.

“For employers, apprentices bring fresh ideas and develop problem solving skills that make a significant contribution to the business.”

Organised by the college’s Apprenticeships+ training arm on 12th May 2026, the ceremony’s keynote speakers included Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal.

Former apprentices Olivia Cartlidge and Kirsty Noble, as well as Joanne Biddle, Academic Director, The Floristry School, also spoke about the benefits of apprenticeships.

Olivia Cartlidge, a former catering apprentice who is now a chef de partie, said:

“Say ‘yes’ to every opportunity. You can achieve anything with the right mindset. I’ve won medals because my lecturer believed in me when all I wanted to do was give up.”

Kirsty Noble, a former floristry apprentice and WorldSkills awards winner, said:

“Choosing an apprenticeship has changed my life. I am incredibly proud to say that I am now running my own business having built a career. It’s given me a creative outlet, confidence, direction and opportunity.

“I met tutors who understood me, listened to me and believed in me. I didn’t feel I was just another number, people really cared about me.”

This year’s nine category winners are:

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Lauren Vessey

Education and Service Industries Apprentice of the Year – Kerry Webster

Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Joseph Lang

Employer of the Year – Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

FREDIE+ Champion – Celia Kelly

Health, Care, Dental and Pharmacy Apprentice of the Year – Kimberley Chittenden

Leadership, Business and Digital Apprentice of the Year – Ben Austin

Outstanding Achievement – Lily Graham

Sustainability Champion – Curtis McWilliams

Kimberley Chittenden, who won the Health, Care, Dental and Pharmacy Apprentice of the Year category, has completed a Healthcare Science Diploma Level 4 as part of an apprenticeship at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Kimberley said:

“I’ve developed a lot more confidence, skills and knowledge. My greatest achievement is completing the Level 4 qualification. Being here at the ceremony and collecting an award, I feel so proud of myself.”

Lily Graham, who won the Outstanding Achievement award, has completed a Customer Services Apprenticeship Level 2 at Charles Clifford Dental Hospital and now has a permanent role.

Lily said:

“I feel really excited about winning this award. I’ve grown in confidence from doing an apprenticeship and I’ve learnt a lot about the way that the NHS works.”

Ben Austin, who won the Leadership, Business and Digital Apprentice of the Year category, has completed an ICT Level 3 qualification as part of an apprenticeship at The Sheffield College.

Ben said:

“I feel I’ve earned this award and I’m buzzing from it. Doing an apprenticeship has really boosted my confidence. I really love problem solving and enjoy coming into work at the college because of the people I work with.”

Lyndsey Herdman, Apprenticeships Lead, Healthcare Careers Team, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which won the Employer of the Year award, added:

“Our organisation has always recognised the value of investing in skills development across our workforce. Apprentices represent the future workforce, bringing enthusiasm and fresh ideas.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to win this award. We’ve built a great relationship with The Sheffield College and its apprenticeship team and look forward to continued partnership.”

Around 1,800 apprentices trained with the college last year developing industry knowledge, skills and experience in the workplace whilst studying for a qualification with the college. Around 820 employers are involved in apprenticeship programmes.

Apprenticeships are offered in sectors including engineering, construction and building trades, business and professional, childcare and education, floristry, catering, science, dental and pharmacy, health and social care, and computing.