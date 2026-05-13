AI and the Future of Educational Marketing, Without Losing the Human Touch

There’s a belief that AI will somehow fix educational marketing. That by automating outreach, refining targeting and increasing output, institutions will naturally see better engagement with prospective stakeholders, including students and business partners. While it’s a great idea, it’s somewhat flawed because the sector hasn’t struggled with output, it’s struggled with relevance.

Education providers have relied on broad, high-volume communication to drive engagement

For many years, education providers have relied on broad, high-volume communication to drive engagement. Open day promotions, course announcements, apprenticeship campaigns, are often pushed out at scale, with little regard for timing, intent or context. AI, in its current application, risks accelerating that problem rather than solving it. Apply automation to an already inefficient approach and you don’t improve it, it becomes amplified.

That’s where the real issue sits. Not in the technology as such, but in how it’s being used

AI is already shaping how institutions communicate, from predictive targeting to automated email journeys, in theory, it allows for more personalised, timely interactions. In practice, the quality of those interactions is only as strong as the data and thinking behind them. McKinsey & Company has pointed out that while AI-led personalisation can significantly improve engagement, it only works when built on accurate data and clear strategic intent – both of which remain inconsistent across many sectors which causes the problem.

Outdated or poorly segmented data doesn’t get fixed by AI, only scaled. Weak messaging gets distributed faster and when communication feels generic or irrelevant, audiences switch off, especially younger audiences who are attuned to authenticity and quick to disengage when something doesn’t feel right.

Other research, this time from Jisc, has already highlighted uneven data maturity across education providers, which limits the effectiveness of digital tools, including AI. There’s also a more fundamental misunderstanding at play, and that’s the idea that student recruitment can be treated like a standard marketing funnel when it can’t.

Choosing a course, an apprenticeship or a training pathway isn’t a transactional decision, it’s often emotional, and carries long-term consequences. Therefore, the role of marketing in that process isn’t simply to inform, it’s to guide, and that requires trust.

That’s something regulators are becoming increasingly aware of. The Office for Students has placed growing emphasis on transparency, outcomes and the accuracy of information presented to prospective students. This is a good example of how communication is as much about responsibility as anything else, and less about performance metrics, which AI can support. But it cannot replace the human judgement required to shape it.

Used properly, the technology has a very clear value. It can help institutions better understand behaviour, identify when a prospective business partner is seeking partnerships and enable more timely, relevant communication. It can reduce inefficiencies internally, freeing up marketing and admissions teams to focus on higher-value activity, by refining messaging, improving positioning, and engaging directly with prospective stakeholders.

Without clear rules around data quality, frequency and relevance, AI becomes little more than noise at scale. And in a sector already struggling to cut through, more noise is the last thing that’s needed.

There’s also a growing ethical dimension that can’t be ignored. As AI becomes more embedded in educational marketing, the conversation is shifting from what institutions can do, to what they should do; a distinction that really matters.

Because education isn’t a low-stakes environment. Decisions influenced by marketing have long-term implications for everyone involved. Whether it be a local business seeking new partnerships or casting its net for high quality apprenticeships.

UNESCO has already warned about the potential for AI in education to reinforce bias or create unintended harm if deployed without strong ethical frameworks and it’s a reflection of what happens when systems prioritise output over oversight.

At the same time, AI is quietly reshaping the structure of marketing teams themselves. Where larger teams once handled campaign execution manually, smaller teams can now achieve significantly more through automation. Efficiency improves, but responsibility becomes more concentrated.

According to Gartner, AI is expected to reduce manual marketing tasks while increasing the need for strategic oversight. In simple terms, fewer people are now responsible for managing more powerful systems.

That changes the risk profile entirely. Decisions that might previously have passed through multiple layers of human judgement are now being influenced, or even made, by technology. If something goes wrong, there are fewer checkpoints to catch it. The margin for error narrows, not expands.

The bottom line is that AI doesn’t reduce the need for human involvement – it actually just increases the need for the right human involvement.

The institutions that will navigate this successfully will be those that apply it with the most control. Those that invest in data integrity, establish clear parameters around how communication is delivered, and maintain human oversight where it actually matters.

Let’s not forget that there are moments in the decision-making process where human conversation still matters. Where nuance, reassurance and clarity can’t be replicated by an algorithm. Where trust is built through understanding.

By Adam Herbert, CEO & Co-founder, Go Live Data