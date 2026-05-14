T levels and V levels: Why Sector Dialogue Matters

The reform of technical education in England has reached a pivotal moment. With T Levels now established across the post-16 landscape, attention is turning to the introduction of V Levels and what they might offer. As this next phase of reform begins to take shape it is critical that policy is informed not only by design intentions but by the lived experience of those delivering and undertaking technical qualifications.

This is why structured engagement with the sector is essential. To support this Edge Foundation is convening a series of roundtables bringing together FE college leaders, practitioners, employers and policymakers. These discussions are designed to create a space for open, evidence-informed dialogue on what has worked in the delivery of T Levels, what challenges remain and how these insights can inform the development of V Levels.

The roundtables will provide an opportunity to capture real-world delivery experience from colleges which are at the forefront of implementing technical qualifications. They will enable cross-sector collaboration, bringing together different perspectives. Edge hopes to support the development of shared understanding and consensus which is critical in a period of ongoing reform.

We should also ensure that the voices of college teaching staff are heard. To address this, Edge have developed a short questionnaire to gather insights from FE staff on their views of V Levels including both opportunities and concerns. FE colleges are encouraged to share the questionnaire with relevant staff, particularly those involved in delivering qualifications at Level 3 and below. Insights gathered are anonymous will feed directly into the roundtable discussions and inform a forthcoming report on the future of technical qualifications.

Evidence from the Edge Foundation report Student Voices: What Are Students Saying About Their Experiences of T Levels? provides an important starting point. Drawing on insights from over 200 students and staff across further education (FE) colleges, the report highlights both the strengths of T Levels and the challenges that have emerged through their implementation.

Positively, students consistently value the career-focused nature of T Levels in particular, the inclusion of industry placements. These placements are widely seen as a defining feature of the qualification offering meaningful exposure to the workplace and helping students develop practical skills and confidence. It was cited as the main reason students chose a T level. However, the report also identifies several key challenges. Students highlighted concerns about the structure of the curriculum with some describing a heavy emphasis on theoretical content particularly in the early stages of the programme. This has implications for learner engagement and raises broader questions about the balance between academic and technical learning.

The report also draws attention to issues around awareness and understanding of T Levels. Some students felt they had not been fully informed about the nature of the qualification before enrolling while others expressed uncertainty about how T Levels are perceived by universities and employers. These findings point to the importance of clear communication robust careers guidance and strong system-wide recognition.

Taken together these insights underline a crucial point: the success of technical education reforms depends as much on implementation as on design. While T Levels represent a significant and ambitious reform their rollout has revealed the complexities of delivering large-scale change across a diverse and complex FE sector.

It is within this context that the introduction of V Levels presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Positioned as smaller more flexible Level 3 qualifications that can sit alongside A Levels, V Levels have the potential to broaden participation in technical education and offer more adaptable pathways for learners. However their success may depend on how effectively lessons from T Levels are applied.

V Levels represent more than just the introduction of a new qualification. It is an opportunity to reflect learn and refine the approach to technical education in England. By bringing together sector voices and grounding decisions in evidence, there is a real chance to build a more coherent flexible and effective system for learners. The challenge now is to ensure that these lessons are not only identified but acted upon.

By Dana Dabbous, Education and Policy Senior Researcher at the Edge Foundation

Access the FE staff questionnaire here.