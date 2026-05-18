Why Collaborative, Contextualised Benchmarking is now Essential for UK Colleges

Further education colleges across the UK continue to demonstrate resilience and ingenuity in the face of sustained financial pressure. While funding remains constrained and costs continue to rise, colleges are finding ways to adapt, refining curriculum models, reshaping organisational structures, and strengthening financial decision‑making through better use of data.

One area where this evolution is particularly visible is financial benchmarking. Once viewed as a helpful but non‑essential exercise, benchmarking has become a critical component of strategic leadership in FE. Increasingly, finance leaders are looking beyond headline comparisons to ask a deeper question: why do cost and performance profiles differ between institutions, and what can be learned from those differences?

The answer, for many, lies in collaborative and contextualised benchmarking.

Why context matters in benchmarking

Benchmarking without context can be misleading. While national datasets and published accounts provide useful reference points, they often reflect differences in interpretation, classification, and reporting approaches across institutions. As a result, apparent cost variances can easily be misread as inefficiencies when, in reality, they are driven by structural or demographic factors.

College leaders consistently highlight this challenge. Differences in curriculum mix, learner profile, funding composition, estate type, or growth trajectory can all materially influence expenditure patterns. For example, colleges experiencing rapid 16–18 growth often face immediate staffing and estates pressures because funding lags learner numbers. Similarly, colleges serving areas of higher deprivation will naturally invest more in learner support, while institutions with a strong vocational or land‑based curriculum incur higher delivery and facilities costs than those with a predominantly classroom‑based academic offer.

Without understanding these underlying drivers, benchmarking risks prompting the wrong conversations, or worse, the wrong decisions. Effective benchmarking must therefore go beyond comparison and support informed interpretation.

From isolated analysis to collaborative insight

Traditional benchmarking models have often prioritised anonymisation. While this can provide reassurance, it also arguably places a limit on learning. Colleges may see where they sit statistically, but lack the opportunity to understand who they are being compared with, or to interrogate operational choices, strategic intent, and local constraints.

A different approach is now emerging. Collaborative benchmarking brings colleges together to review results openly, discuss variances with peers, and explore the reasons behind differences. Rather than benchmarking being a solitary, technical exercise, it becomes a structured conversation grounded in shared evidence.

Experience from Scotland illustrates this shift clearly. Colleges participating in collaborative benchmarking groups consistently describe “lightbulb moments” – instances where cost patterns that previously appeared concerning suddenly make sense when viewed alongside peer context. In these settings, data supports constructive challenge, shared problem‑solving, and more confident decision‑making, as Ayrshire College’s Vice Principal Finance and Infrastructure, notes:

“The biggest advantage for us has been sitting down with the other colleges – getting together and looking at the data set. Historically, we haven’t shared data enough – it’s only when you start sharing data that you actually start talking about it and start asking the right questions.” (Full article.)

Crucially, collaboration also helps distinguish between costs that arise from design or mission, such as supporting learners with higher needs, and those that may signal inefficiency. This moves benchmarking from judgement to learning, and from diagnosis to improvement.

Comparator groups based on meaningful college characteristics

To support more relevant and actionable insight, benchmarking is increasingly being structured around contextual comparator groups. Rather than relying solely on the broad sector average, colleges are compared with institutions that share similar characteristics, those most likely to face comparable cost drivers and operational trade‑offs.

Key characteristics commonly used to form these comparator groups include:

Funding profile : The balance of 16–18, adult, vocational, and higher education activity significantly shapes cost structures. For example, colleges with substantial HE provision typically carry higher library and examination costs.

: The balance of 16–18, adult, vocational, and higher education activity significantly shapes cost structures. For example, colleges with substantial HE provision typically carry higher library and examination costs. Delivery mix : The distribution of learners by level, from Entry Level to Level 4 and above, influences teaching intensity, class sizes, and pastoral support requirements.

: The distribution of learners by level, from Entry Level to Level 4 and above, influences teaching intensity, class sizes, and pastoral support requirements. Qualification type : Vocational and technical programmes often require specialist facilities, equipment, and technical support, while academic programmes lend themselves to larger group delivery.

: Vocational and technical programmes often require specialist facilities, equipment, and technical support, while academic programmes lend themselves to larger group delivery. Curriculum area : Subject mix matters. Land‑based, construction, and engineering provision brings different estate and resource demands compared with predominantly academic curricula.

: Subject mix matters. Land‑based, construction, and engineering provision brings different estate and resource demands compared with predominantly academic curricula. Student profile: Higher proportions of disadvantaged or high‑needs learners affect teaching support costs and staffing models, reflecting deliberate and necessary investment rather than inefficiency.

Using these lenses allows colleges to see not only how they compare with the sector overall, but how they perform relative to peers operating under similar conditions. This significantly enhances the usefulness of benchmarking outputs and strengthens confidence in the conclusions drawn.

Benchmarking as a platform for sector improvement

When combined with collaboration, contextual benchmarking becomes more than a financial tool. It supports strategic dialogue around curriculum design, staffing models, and investment priorities. It helps leaders validate business cases for change, understand demographic pressures on cost, and build shared evidence for national funding discussions.

Perhaps most importantly, it creates a common language. When colleges work from a shared evidence‑base, conversations about efficiency, sustainability, and value for money become more nuanced and more productive.

In an environment where FE institutions are expected to deliver more with limited resources, this approach offers a way to strengthen both individual colleges and the sector as a whole.

A moment of opportunity for finance leaders

The message emerging from collaborative benchmarking initiatives is clear: robust data is essential, but it is the combination of data, context, and peer dialogue that drives real insight.

For college finance leaders, the next step is not simply to benchmark, but to benchmark with purpose alongside institutions that reflect their own operating realities, and within a framework that supports interpretation and learning.

As the sector continues to navigate funding challenges, demographic change, and rising expectations, collaborative and contextualised benchmarking offers a practical, evidence‑based route to greater resilience, strategic clarity, and collective influence.

By Phil Moseley, Senior Consultant, Performance Benchmarking at Etio