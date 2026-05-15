Record crowds flock to Oaklands College lambing weekend

A record 7,500 visitors enjoyed glorious sunshine and a packed programme of family activities as Lambing Weekend returned to Oaklands College in St Albans.

Families from across Hertfordshire and beyond headed to the college’s Hatfield Road campus across Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May to meet the lambs, explore the working farm and zoo, enjoy tractor rides, children’s activities, craft stalls and live entertainment.

The popular annual event once again transformed the campus into a vibrant celebration of spring, attracting visitors of all ages and creating a lively festival atmosphere across the weekend.

A highlight for many young visitors was seeing children’s favourites Bluey and Bingo perform live on stage throughout the weekend.

Among those attending was Dr Dan Bishop, who visited with his family on his birthday: “I really enjoyed speaking with the staff and students there – especially the young woman who was so passionate about the Highland cows!”

Twelve-year-old visitor Poppy Sandamas from Barnet said:

“I loved getting so close to the lambs and seeing all the animals. I enjoyed trying out the circus skills and browsing the stalls. It was the best day out!”

The weekend also showcased the college’s links with the local community. The winners of the Lambing Weekend Primary School Art Competition were announced live on Mix 92.6 during the event.

Artwork created by local primary school pupils was displayed across the site throughout the weekend, adding even more colour and creativity to the celebration while giving young artists the opportunity to have their work admired by visitors.

Principal and CEO Andrew Slade said:

“Lambing Weekend is a wonderful celebration of Oaklands and our connection with the local community. Seeing thousands of families enjoying the farm, meeting our animals, and engaging with our staff and students in such beautiful weather was fantastic. Events like this show how proud we are to open our doors and share what makes Oaklands so special.”

Visitors also supported local causes during the weekend, including Cecil’s Sanctuary and the college’s supported charity Help 4 the Homeless, which hosted a pop-up shop on site. Harpenden Cadets also supported the smooth running of the event by assisting with car parking and welcoming families as they arrived.

Sustainability remained a focus, with many visitors taking part in the Bring Your Own Cup and Bring Your Own Bag initiative to help reduce waste across the event. Since 2021, £62 million has been invested in the St Albans campus, with a further £100 million planned to create future-ready facilities and an exceptional student experience. As part of this investment, the animal related facilities will be transformed, both for the benefit of students and for the local community who will be able to visit.