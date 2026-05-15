Top honours for New City College catering student in elite cooking competitions

A talented New City College student is making his mark in the world of professional cookery after achieving outstanding success in two highly respected competitions.

Casian Burdusel, who studies the Diploma in Culinary Skills at NCC Redbridge Campus, secured an impressive second place nationally in the Rotary Young Chef of the Year 2026 competition before going on to achieve third place at the international CombiGuru final in Italy.

He is now preparing to compete in the WorldSkills UK regional heats in June – with the hope of another podium spot and a place at the national finals.

The aspiring chef, who trains at Rouge Restaurant on the Redbridge Campus as part of his studies, has impressed judges with his technical skills, creativity and calmness under pressure.

Casian travelled to Padova, Italy, with fellow NCC student Georgia Awoyinfa, from Hackney Campus, to compete in the final of the CombiGuru competition, hosted by UNOX. The event brought together 11 top-performing culinary students from colleges across the UK.

During the three-hour practical finals, contestants were challenged to create dishes using secret ingredients revealed on the day – peas and sage – while showcasing advanced oven cooking techniques. The dishes were judged by a professional panel from ALMA – The International School of Italian Cuisine, one of the most respected culinary institutions in Italy.

Daniel Campos, Senior Curriculum Manager for Hospitality and Catering at NCC Redbridge, said:

“These competitions are so important for our students. Competing internationally exposed them to high-level standards, pressure, and professional expectations beyond the classroom. They developed strong technical skills, time management, and the ability to make decisions under pressure.

“Both students returned from Italy with greater confidence, sharper technical ability, and a clearer understanding of industry standards, which will support their progression into professional kitchens or further study. I am grateful that New City College continues to support us by investing the time and resources in these competitive challenges.”

Casian’s success abroad followed his second place in the finals of the Rotary National Young Chef of the Year competition, held in Northwich, Cheshire.

The Rotary competition attracts around 6,000 young people from across the UK every year and is recognised as one of the country’s most established student culinary competitions.

Competitors were judged on flavour, presentation, technical ability, organisation and time management in a live cooking environment.

Casian took the runner-up trophy – just missing out on the top spot by a few points.

He said:

“It was an amazing experience. At the start I felt quite nervous, especially cooking in a new kitchen and being judged, but once I got going, I focused on my dish and my timings.

“Getting to the national final and finishing second has given me a lot of confidence. It has made me want to keep pushing myself and aim for a career in professional kitchens after college.

“Competitions like this really help because they put you under pressure and teach you how to stay calm and organised, which is exactly what you need in the industry.”