Noble pursuit: supporting students to find their future at Shipley College

Shipley College is strengthening the support it offers to students at every stage of their journey, with a dedicated progression coaching role designed to help learners make confident, informed decisions about their future.

Based within the College’s Student Experience team, progression coach Julie Noble works closely with students to guide them through their next steps — whether that means moving up a level, changing direction, or working towards a long-term career goal.

Julie explained that her role is centred on helping students see the bigger picture of their education.

“I support students to think about their next steps at Shipley College, but with a careers focus,” she said. “It’s about helping them understand how their current course fits into their end goal, and making them aware of the opportunities available to them.”

This includes advising on course options, entry requirements and the skills students may need to develop along the way — particularly in English and maths, where requirements can sometimes be unclear.

“Students aren’t always aware of what they need to progress, or what options are open to them,” Julie added. “Sometimes they think they can’t move forward because of their GCSEs, or they don’t realise they could take a different route or even change direction completely. My role is to help them navigate that.”

The progression coach role was originally introduced to improve retention and support students transitioning from Level 1 to Level 2 — a stage where some learners were previously struggling to move forward. Since then, the role has expanded across the whole College, reflecting a wider commitment to student success.

“I think it was initially created to support retention, particularly that move from Level 1 up to Level 2,” Julie said. “But the vision has grown so that progression support is now available across the whole College, not just at one level.”

As a qualified careers adviser, Julie’s role now bridges academic progression with broader career planning, ensuring students are not only progressing through courses, but doing so with purpose and direction.

A key part of the role is building confidence — particularly for students who may feel unsure about their abilities or future plans.

“If a student is feeling a bit unsure or timid about their next steps, I see my role as giving them encouragement,” Julie explained. “It might be helping them realise they can progress to the next level, or showing them how a course can lead to a specific career they’re interested in.”

Julie shared one example of a student who had been struggling with confidence while studying Level 1 Art and Design.

“She was feeling quite unsure about her next steps and lacked confidence, partly due to dyslexia and difficulties with English and maths,” Julie said. “We arranged some voluntary work experience to give her a boost, and she did really well. It helped build her confidence and gave her a clearer sense of what she could achieve.”

Alongside this, Julie connected the student with additional support through the College’s SEND team, ensuring she had access to the right help to succeed.

“It’s about putting the right support in place,” Julie added. “Not just academically, but helping students feel more confident in themselves.”

For prospective students considering their next step after school, Julie believes this level of personalised support is what sets Shipley College apart.

“They’re getting individual support from the start,” she said. “If they’re unsure about what they want to do, we can help them explore their options and build a pathway that works for them.”

She also emphasised that students are not locked into one route, and that flexibility is a key part of the College’s approach.

“Students sometimes think they’re stuck on a certain path, but that’s not the case,” Julie said. “They can move sideways, try different options and find what really suits them. We’re here to guide them through that.”

Above all, Julie describes Shipley College as a place where students are supported to grow — both academically and personally.

“It’s a really nurturing environment,” she said. “Students are given the opportunity to develop, but with the support they need around them — from tutors, support staff, careers and wellbeing services. It’s all there to help them succeed.”

With progression support embedded across the College, Shipley is ensuring that every student — whatever their starting point — has a clear, supported route towards their future.