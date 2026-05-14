Nescot wins ‘Community Hero’ award – cleaning, caring and contributing across Surrey

Nescot College in Epsom won the Community Hero award at last night’s Central South Business Awards 2026, after staff and students impressed the judges with a wide range of voluntary community work. Nescot has been part of the community for 70 years, getting involved in countless initiatives, from cleaning storm debris and transforming a local underpass, to donating expertise, food and funding to those in need.

Students are encouraged to use their skills to make a difference locally. Art & Design students painted an incredible mural to transform a dirty underpass. Plumbing students stepped in to help a local resident who had been scammed after her boiler broke. Media students made a promotional film for a music therapy charity, and Hair & Beauty students ran a pop-up salon for children undergoing cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden.

Other recent projects at the college include supporting Ukrainian refugees to improve their English, partnering with a food bank, and running a summer school with Wates for 40 pupils at risk of leaving education with few prospects – aiming to help them into employment or training.

The college has also partnered with the Royal Society for Blind Children and Dorton College to provide facilities for young people who are blind or visually impaired in Surrey. Nescot was recently awarded Silver in the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme, and students and staff have raised thousands for charity including their two chosen charities – The Royal Marsden and CALM.

Julie Kapsalis MBE, Principal and CEO at Nescot said:

“Nescot is at the heart of the community, so it’s important the college has a positive impact on local people, charities and the environment. We aim to empower staff and students to be compassionate, taking on projects that matter to them. We also want to demonstrate to students that their time and skills can be used as a force for good. I’m incredibly proud that we’re now officially a ‘Community Hero’ as I see people’s kindness in action every day.”

The Central South Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of businesses across the region. The annual awards, in association with Business South, acknowledge those businesses and individuals that have gone above and beyond, achieving great results, inspiring others and demonstrating best practice. Entry is open to businesses based in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Surrey, West Sussex and Dorset.