Where the future of hospitality talent is headed: MiXIP 2026

As hospitality evolves to the meet rising demand of experience-based luxury and the everchanging nature of guest expectations, MiXIP 2026 offers a clear and compelling example of what the industry’s future talent will look like. In an era defined by discerning travellers, heightened service standards and growing competition for skilled professionals, events like MiXIP are showing exactly where hospitality education is going.

For the third year running, Switzerland’s premier student cocktail competition will take place on Friday 15th May at the iconic Caux Palace, home to Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS), looking over Lake Geneva. Bringing together leading Swiss institutions: Swiss Hotel Management School, Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, César Ritz Colleges, EHL Hospitality Business School, Glion Institute of Higher Education, and Les Roches Crans-Montana, the event spotlights Switzerland’s next generation of hospitality professionals.

More than a competition, MiXIP is a live demonstration of how the future hospitality talent are being trained. In an industry facing skills shortages and shifting guest expectations, the focus has moved beyond just having technical ability. Today’s professionals must also be creative, adaptable, and emotionally intelligent – qualities that cannot be taught from textbook alone.

How it works

Through four hands-on mixology challenges, students are assessed on taste, technique, presentation, creativity and presence – a skillset in high demand within the luxury hospitality sector. Each competing school selects one student representative, coached by a faculty mentor. The format is intentionally collaborative: all participants complete every challenge and contribute to the judging process, reflecting the teamwork and agility required in today’s hospitality environments.

Founded on the belief that mixology is a serious craft discipline, MiXIP bridges the gap between classroom learning and industry application. The competition is a student-led initiative, conceived and delivered by second semester Bachelor’s students — making it as much a demonstration of hospitality management in action as it is of bartending excellence. From concept to showtime, students own every element of the event.

Commenting on the importance of hands-on industry experience in hospitality education, Corentin Guédon, representing the MiXIP Organisation at SHMS Swiss Hotel Management School, said:

“MiXIP gives students something no classroom can fully replicate — the experience of performing under real pressure, in front of real professionals, with real stakes. That is where future hospitality leaders are made.”

As institutions move towards practical, job-ready training, MiXIP 2026 demonstrates how future professionals are being shaped, by combining craft expertise with the human skills needed to deliver truly memorable experiences. And, not only are Switzerland’s hospitality schools helping to define the future of the hospitality industry – they are leading the way.