New City College women just miss out on gold in thrilling National Finals finish

New City College women’s basketball team has made history after an incredible run saw them crowned runners-up at the AoC National Sports Finals 2026 – a landmark achievement that has shown they are a rising force in college sport!

Competing against the best teams from across England, the NCC squad delivered a series of standout performances at the finals in Nottingham.

Representing a combined team of talented students from Hackney Campus and Havering Sixth Form Campus, the players demonstrated determination, resilience and true team spirit during the tournament.

It is the first time an NCC women’s team has reached the Association of Colleges (AoC) National Finals, making their second-place finish all the more impressive.

The competition brought together top colleges from seven regions nationwide, with the tournament played in a round-robin format. NCC faced six other regional champions, losing just one game – their final match – across the entire weekend.

That single defeat came against eventual winners Farnborough College, a familiar rival who had previously edged out NCC in a closely fought National Cup clash earlier in the season.

Despite both teams finishing the tournament with one loss each – and NCC boasting a superior points difference – the final standings were decided on head-to-head results, placing NCC in the silver position while Farnborough took the gold.

With players of mixed experience levels, including some who were competing in only their second-ever game at the start of the tournament, the squad quickly gelled into a cohesive and determined unit.

Damien Plummer, Sports Coach and Lead for Havering Basketball Academy, praised the team’s attitude and commitment. He said:

“Considering the limited amount of preparation time for the students and our level of overall experience, I was extremely impressed with how the players conducted themselves at the tournament. They all came together, despite their differences and level of ability, and they really supported each other.”

One of the players added:

“The tournament was a great experience because it gave us the chance to play against teams from across the country and see different styles and levels of basketball. It helped us grow in confidence, understand the importance of teamwork both on and off the court, and showed how strong and exciting girls’ basketball can be.”

The National Finals success reflects the growing strength of basketball at New City College, supported by its partnership with the London Lions. The NCC Basketball Academy is rapidly building a reputation as one to watch – and this achievement has cemented that reputation.