One In Seven Young People Are Being Left Behind – We Need To Rethink How We Prepare Them For Work 

When one in seven young people in the UK are not in education, employment or training (NEET) by the age of 23, this is not just a concerning statistic – it is evidence of a system that is failing to deliver on opportunity and social mobility.

Those from disadvantaged backgrounds are far more likely to be affected, reinforcing a pattern where background continues to shape outcomes more than potential. This cannot continue.

This has been an enduring problem for a number of years, and we’re not yet solving it. There are lots of ideas about what could be done, but none of that has been implemented at the scale needed to make a real difference. And in many ways, the situation is now being compounded rather than improving.

Opportunities are becoming more scarce

One of the biggest challenges is that opportunities themselves are shrinking. We’re seeing fewer graduate roles than even a couple of years ago, particularly in major cities like London, and that scarcity is only increasing.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is already starting to reshape the way we work – and it will continue to do so. The question is how quickly we can evolve in response.

Young people are increasingly aware that traditional career routes may not be available to them. They’re getting the message that no one is going to simply create opportunities for them – they will need to think about how to create those opportunities themselves.

We’re also seeing growing interest in entrepreneurship. But this isn’t about choosing between getting a job or starting a business. The reality is likely to be more blended, with young people combining employment with side hustles or entrepreneurial activity.

The challenge is how we support them to do that successfully.

Rising competition is squeezing the most vulnerable

Another important shift is who is competing for opportunities.

Apprenticeships, for example, have become much more widely accepted, including among middle-class families. While that’s positive in many ways, it also means those families are now actively targeting apprenticeship opportunities.

Apprenticeship penalty and Benefits

Increased competition for a limited number of opportunities risks pushing more vulnerable young people even further back, particularly those without access to strong support networks, work experience or professional connections. The Guardian recently reported extensively on the ‘apprenticeship penalty’ and how some young people have been forced to forego apprenticeships as they have affected the benefits they would otherwise be entitled to.

At the same time, wider socio-economic pressures – from the rising cost of living to unequal access to transport, digital tools and local opportunities – are making it even harder for some young people to stay engaged in education or move into work.

The education system is struggling to keep up

The education system faces a significant challenge in preparing young people for the workplace of tomorrow. Recent government research revealed that teachers feel the curriculum does not put enough focus on preparing young people for employment (73% stated this) or teaching soft skills for employment (73%).

Education is a large and complex system, and it’s not always able to move quickly enough – particularly in areas like technology, where change is rapid. Schools don’t always have the resources, or the confidence, to teach future-facing skills effectively. And the curriculum isn’t necessarily designed with a post-AI future in mind.

Technology is a key barrier here – not just in terms of access, but in terms of capability and confidence.

But it’s not only about technical skills. We also need to get better, as a society, at helping young people understand what the future of work will actually look like. The reality is that many adults are still trying to work that out themselves.

While the long-standing September Guarantee is intended to ensure every young person has a suitable post-16 destination, recent analysis of Department for Education data suggests that too many young people are still not receiving appropriate offers or are not being effectively tracked. Sector analysis has also highlighted concerns that thousands may still be falling through the cracks of the system.

If these guarantees are not translating into meaningful, sustained opportunities, then we must question whether the system is truly working for those who need it most – particularly those already facing the greatest barriers to social mobility.

Support networks matter more than ever

In this environment, support networks become even more important.

Young people who have strong networks – whether that’s family, mentors or professional connections – are much more likely to find opportunities and navigate their way through.

Those without that support are more vulnerable.

That’s why we need to focus on directing resources towards the young people who don’t have those networks – those who don’t have people opening doors for them, helping them access work experience, or giving them exposure to professional environments.

Closing this gap is essential if we are serious about improving social mobility and ensuring that opportunity is not determined by circumstance.

The role of Enterprise and Financial Education

This is where enterprise education must play a central role. Giving young people the opportunity to develop real-world skills, build confidence and understand how opportunities are created, can be a powerful driver of engagement – particularly for those at risk of disengaging from traditional academic pathways.

Hands-on, practical learning, gives young people the chance to work alongside business mentors and entrepreneurs, and to build real-world skills. Our own research found that 84% of young people better understand areas to develop, including what employers are looking for, after one of our programmes. Skills that are now highly relevant in the workplace and increasingly important in a world shaped by AI include confidence, teamwork and communication.

Alongside this, financial education remains a critical foundation. As young people move towards greater independence, the ability to manage money, understand risk and make informed decisions becomes essential – not just for their personal lives, but for their ability to sustain employment or pursue enterprise opportunities.

Together, enterprise and financial education help to build the confidence, resilience and practical understanding that young people need to navigate an increasingly complex labour market. Without these skills, too many risk being left unprepared for the realities of work and adult life.

With fewer traditional entry-level roles available, we also need to think about how we help young people leapfrog into the next level. That means equipping them not just with knowledge but with the experience and confidence to move beyond the roles that are disappearing and into the opportunities that are emerging.

Collaboration is essential

There is a huge amount that can be done, but it requires collaboration.

The private sector has an important role to play in helping schools prepare young people – particularly when it comes to technology and AI. Businesses have the knowledge and experience that can support education in staying relevant.

At the same time, government support is essential if we are to scale what works. We must move beyond pockets of good practice and towards a consistent, national approach that ensures every young person has access to meaningful work-readiness experiences.

The ambition should be that every young person has the opportunity to take part in enterprise or work-readiness experiences while they are at school.

Removing barriers to opportunity

We also need to look at the practical barriers that can get in the way.

If a young person wants to start a side hustle while still at school, how do we make sure they have access to the right bank account? How do we ensure they can use online marketplaces safely? What systems need to be in place to support them?

These are areas where government and industry can work together to remove barriers and create more accessible pathways.

A system that needs to adapt

Ultimately, this is about more than a single statistic.

We are operating in a world where traditional pathways into work are changing rapidly, and where young people are being asked to navigate increasing complexity.

They are already adapting. They understand that they may need to create their own opportunities and take a more flexible approach to their careers.

But unless we act now to embed financial and enterprise education, strengthen support for disadvantaged young people, and ensure that policy commitments translate into real opportunities, we will continue to see the same inequalities play out.

Our role is to make sure they are supported to do that – particularly those who are starting from a position of disadvantage.

Because if we fail to act, we risk entrenching inequality and leaving another generation behind.

The challenge is clear – and so is the need for urgent, collective action.

By Sarah Porretta, CEO of Young Enterprise