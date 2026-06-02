Qualification Reform Alone Won’t Fix England’s ‘Missing Middle’ In Higher Technical Education, Warns New Report

The Lifelong Education Institute calls for urgent alignment of funding, clearer progression routes, and greater flexibility to address chronic technical skills shortages.

A major new report published today by the Lifelong Education Institute (LEI) warns that England’s persistent weakness in Level 4 and 5 higher technical skills will continue to stall national productivity unless the Government moves beyond mere qualification reform.

The report, titled “The Missing Middle: Unlocking the growth potential of higher technical qualifications” and supported by Pearson, reveals a stark structural disconnect between learner aspirations, employer hiring practices, and systemic funding design. While both individuals and businesses highly value the outcomes of higher technical learning – such as career progression, flexible delivery, and improved earnings – this does not currently translate into strong market demand for the Government’s new flagship Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) as a standalone brand.

According to the findings, England’s skills profile remains problematically polarised compared to international counterparts like Germany, Canada, and the United States. While the nation performs strongly at Level 6 (Bachelor’s degrees), a tiny fraction of learners – just 4% – attain a Level 4 or 5 qualification by the age of 25. This critical deficit restricts progression for those bypassing traditional three-year university routes and starves priority sectors of essential technical capabilities.

The research identifies five primary barriers suppressing market demand:

Weak Employer Signalling: Businesses frequently vocalise technical and digital skill shortages but rarely specify Level 4 or 5 qualification pathways explicitly in job advertisements, vacancy designs, or corporate workforce planning.

Businesses frequently vocalise technical and digital skill shortages but rarely specify Level 4 or 5 qualification pathways explicitly in job advertisements, vacancy designs, or corporate workforce planning. Low Brand Recognition: Awareness of HTQs remains low and fragmented. Younger leamers consistently default to more familiar degree pathways, viewing intermediate routes as an indistinct or lower-status alternative.

Awareness of HTQs remains low and fragmented. Younger leamers consistently default to more familiar degree pathways, viewing intermediate routes as an indistinct or lower-status alternative. Unresolved Funding Barriers: The heavy reliance on individual loan finance acts as a powerful deterrent for working adults and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) facing cost-of-living constraints.

The heavy reliance on individual loan finance acts as a powerful deterrent for working adults and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) facing cost-of-living constraints. Opaque Progression Paths: Clear “step-on, step-off” articulation routes between lower levels, intermediate technical milestones, and Level 6 top-up degrees remain severely underdeveloped.

Clear “step-on, step-off” articulation routes between lower levels, intermediate technical milestones, and Level 6 top-up degrees remain severely underdeveloped. Rigid Qualification Design: Current standardisation measures under the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) – such as the minimum 30-credit funding threshold – lack the agility required for rapid, in-work digital and technical upskilling.

To bridge this gap, the LEI outlines an urgent blueprint for systemic reform, advocating for the integration of the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) with the upcoming Growth and Skills Levy and devolved regional funding frameworks. It calls for smaller, stackable units of learning (“bite-sized” provision) and the introduction of formal degree break-points to normalise Level 4 and 5 achievements as prestigious standalone outcomes.

Report author Mark Morrin, Lifelong Education Institute, said:

“The missing middle is no longer a niche education problem. It is an economic constraint to productivity growth. As AI and automation reshape jobs and skills, England needs stronger Level 4 and 5 pathways to support young people entering employment, and adults needing to retrain and upskill. But qualification reform alone is insufficient. What is needed is a truly demand-led tertiary system. HTQs could become a core part of a more flexible and responsive skills system, but only if they are backed by clearer progression routes, stronger employer demand, better signalling and a funding model that works for learners, employers and places.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“This report shows the significant opportunity to make Level 4 and 5 routes a stronger part of England’s skills system. Pearson’s experience points to growing interest where qualifications are clearly linked to employer need, regional priorities and learner progression. The task now is to turn that interest into more sustained take-up, by making higher technical routes more visible to employers, clearer for learners, and easier to fund through flexible, stackable learning. HN Flex and our MedTech partnership with Skills England and the WMCA show what can be achieved when national reform, regional leadership and employer collaboration come together.”