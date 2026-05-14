CITB’s New Entrant Support Team supports over 5,900 apprenticeships starts in the 2025-26 financial year 

The new figures reveal a 43% increase on last year’s results

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has today released updated figures for its New Entrant Support Team (NEST), showing that between the 2025–26 Financial Year (FY), NEST supported 5,913 apprenticeships starts across England, Scotland, and Wales. This represents a 43% increase compared to the previous FY.

Additionally, in the 2025-26 financial year, CITB’s NEST engaged 20,579 employers – 6,559 more than the previous FY, a 47% increase

CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook finds that we need over 47,000 extra workers every year to meet demand by 2029. Initiatives such as NEST are in place to help build a sustainable and resilient construction workforce that can fulfil the growing the requirements expected of the sector.

To secure its future and deliver on national ambitions, the industry must invest more in people, modernise its approach to skills and training, and work collaboratively across the sector.

CITB’s Industry Picture 2026, which explores the challenges and opportunities underpinning the industry, finds that if the construction industry continues with the same approach, it will encounter a widening gap between project demand and its capacity to deliver. That’s why NEST helps simplify the process for employers, in turn helping CITB to support the construction industry to attract talent and champion skills development.

Deb Madden, Executive Director, Customer Engagement and Operations, said:

“It’s great to see our New Entrant Support Team making such a difference and supporting so many employers. NEST helps employers navigate the skills system, making the whole process, from recruitment to retention, easier for employers and new entrants by providing them with practical, hands-on guidance.

“We remain committed to continuing our work in supporting employers to build the resilient and skilled workforce that the construction industry needs.”