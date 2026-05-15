College Students Explore Future Careers in Green Industries

Two-day programme showcased skills and technologies driving UK’s low-carbon transition

Middlesbrough College students have taken part in a two-day event designed to highlight career opportunities in the UK’s growing green economy.

The College partnered with engineering and infrastructure consultancy AECOM to deliver the Green Careers Event on 5-6 May 2026, bringing together employers and industry specialists working across renewable energy, engineering, digital technology and sustainable construction.

Students from a range of curriculum areas, including Engineering, Construction, Business and Teaching, Training & Education, heard from professionals involved in major infrastructure and sustainability projects and learned more about the skills needed to enter emerging sectors linked to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Representatives from the Department for Education, Paul Broadbent and Thomas Wilson, also attended, highlighting the importance of developing skills to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The programme included workshops, demonstrations and employer-led sessions focused on technologies such as solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, battery storage systems, drone surveying and energy-efficient building design.

Kathy Wilson, Head of Human Excellence and Technical Director at AECOM, said the event was designed to connect classroom learning with real-world applications, adding:

“One of the projects AECOM is delivering is the Great British Energy Project, which involves working with 77 schools across the North East, installing measures such as solar panels and LED lighting upgrades.

“My role focuses on behaviour change, because there’s little point putting technology in place if we don’t change how we use spaces. We work with schools, teachers, governors and local communities to encourage sustainable habits and reduce energy usage.

“Middlesbrough College is already quite advanced in this space, making it a strong setting to connect students with industry and bring green careers to life.”

Day one of the programme focused on live demonstrations of technologies being used in infrastructure projects across the UK, whereas day two featured a careers fair with students exploring apprenticeships, training routes and graduate opportunities within the sector.

The event forms part of the College’s wider commitment to ensuring students are equipped for emerging industries linked to sustainability and green growth.