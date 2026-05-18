Capital City College appoints Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE as President

Capital City College has appointed Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE as its new President, strengthening its leadership and links with partners across London and beyond.

In this new honorary role as President, Lord Forbes will act as an ambassador for the college, supporting its strategic priorities and helping to build strong partnerships with employers, communities and stakeholders.

Capital City College exists to help people gain the skills they need to succeed in work and life, and to support stronger, fairer communities.

Lord Forbes is a seasoned local government leader and policy strategist with 30 years of experience in public service as Leader of Newcastle City Council from 2011 to 2022 and Senior Vice Chair of the Local Government Association from 2016 to 2022.

He played a key role in negotiating one of the first City Deals and chaired Core Cities UK. A passionate advocate for devolution, inclusive growth and regional empowerment, Lord Forbes works as an independent consultant advising on national and regional policy and social value. He is a Non-Executive Director at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and in January 2026 was appointed as a working Labour peer in the House of Lords.

Lord Forbes said:

“Education and skills are essential to creating opportunity and a prosperous future for all. Capital City College has a hugely impressive track record of giving people the best start to their career, as well as helping people throughout their working lives. I’m particularly looking forward to helping grow apprenticeships, working with employers to meet new challenges, and celebrating the successes of students.”

Angela Joyce, CEO of Capital City College, said:

“We are delighted that Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE has joined us as President. As one of the largest and most diverse colleges in the country, we are keen to do more to show the economic and social impact of colleges. Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and insight, as well as a desire to champion CCC and the college sector as a working peer.”

Michael Davis, Board Chair for Capital City College, said:

“We welcome Nick as our President and look forward to working with him to amplify the important role we play in London, and indeed the role all colleges play, in supporting