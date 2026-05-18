Innovation takes centre stage in Marrakech with Les Roches supporting emerging tourism start-ups

Les Roches, through its innovation hub SPARK, has congratulated the winners of the UN Tourism National Startup Competition, an initiative supporting entrepreneurs who are redefining global tourism through innovation and technology. The winners were announced during the International Conference on Technological Innovation and Tourism Investments, held in Marrakech, Morocco.

The competition recognised innovation across Digital Tourism, Gaming for Leisure and Moroccan Gastronomy. The selected start-ups stood out for their innovative approaches and for showcasing Moroccan creativity on the global stage:

Beyond the Map – Overall winner, recognised for combining augmented reality, AI agents and text‑to‑speech technology to offer travellers immersive experiences at historical landmarks and cultural heritage sites.

Overall winner, recognised for combining augmented reality, AI agents and text‑to‑speech technology to offer travellers immersive experiences at historical landmarks and cultural heritage sites. Mossika – Winner of the Gaming for Leisure category, an online music education platform that connects learners with musicians and their cultures through a deeply human‑centred approach.

Winner of the Gaming for Leisure category, an online music education platform that connects learners with musicians and their cultures through a deeply human‑centred approach. Medina Mirage – Winner of the Moroccan Gastronomy category, recognised for its effective use of technology to craft immersive dining experiences for tourists.

Prior to the conference, all finalists participated in masterclasses and one‑to‑one mentoring sessions with Bridge for Billions. Moving forward, the selected teams will continue their journey with targeted mentoring and support from Les Roches and SPARK, while joining the UN Tourism Innovation Network, gaining access to international expertise, strategic partnerships and pathways to scale.

With more than 70 years’ experience educating leaders in hospitality and luxury tourism, Les Roches has developed SPARK as a living ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, connecting visionary founders with the tools, mentorship and global network needed to transform ideas into solutions with worldwide impact.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Chief Executive Officer of Les Roches and jury member, said:

“We are living through an extraordinary moment for tourism. Technology is opening possibilities that were unthinkable just a few years ago. At Les Roches, we want to be at the heart of this transformation – not only by educating future leaders, but also by supporting those who are reinventing the rules of the industry.”

The collaboration with UN Tourism reflects a shared vision of a more sustainable, inclusive and intelligent tourism sector. By supporting the winning teams through SPARK, Les Roches reinforces its commitment to responsible and innovative tourism, empowering entrepreneurial talent to develop solutions capable of transforming destinations, generating value for local communities and enriching traveller experiences worldwide.

Les Roches is a distinguished Swiss institution dedicated to fostering innovative and entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, the UAE and China, as well as partner campus in New Delhi.