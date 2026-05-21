UCSO announces new partnership to deliver counter-terrorism protective security training for universities and healthcare

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) has agreed a major new sector collaboration with the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS) and Nu-ology Training to deliver accredited counter-terrorism protective security training for university and healthcare security professionals.

The partnership marks an important step forward for both the university and healthcare security sectors. After many years of recognising the value of closer alignment, AUCSO and NAHS have come together, in collaboration with Nu-ology Training, to support a more joined-up approach to protective security preparedness across two sectors with many shared challenges.

The collaboration will provide AUCSO and NAHS members with access to the SFJ Awards Level 3 Award in Counter-Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness, developed in collaboration with the National Counter-Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) and designed to align with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as Martyn’s Law.

As universities, hospitals and healthcare sites are among the UK’s most complex, open and publicly accessible environments, and frequently operate side-by-side across shared or adjacent estates, the partnership is designed to strengthen capability, support professional standards and help organisations prepare for the responsibilities introduced under the new legislation.

It also represents the first phase of a wider, future-focused training collaboration between AUCSO, NAHS and Nu-ology Training, with all three organisations keen to explore further opportunities to support professional development, resilience and preparedness across the sectors.

The Level 3 qualification equips learners with the knowledge, skills and understanding to recognise terrorist attack methodologies, assess the likelihood of threats, and identify appropriate mitigation strategies. It also supports learners in understanding how to apply those strategies proportionately within their own operational settings, while recognising the limits of their own expertise and when to seek specialist advice.

SFJ Awards states that the qualification is the only one endorsed by Counter Terrorism Policing and NaCTSO, with the qualification developed to strengthen UK counter-terrorism protective security and organisational preparedness.

Joint training sessions will be delivered by Nu-ology Training, an SFJ Awards-approved centre specialising in accredited programmes across the security, safety and resilience sectors. Founded and led by experienced practitioners, Nu-ology combines operational expertise with strong educational practice to deliver learner-centred, employer-focused training.

Courses will be delivered regionally, with AUCSO and NAHS regional heads supporting arrangements for suitable classroom facilities. Places will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with each course running for a minimum of eight and a maximum of 15 delegates.

Regional delivery dates and locations will be announced shortly.

A spokesperson from NAHS said:

“This collaboration marks a significant moment for healthcare security. The introduction of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 places new responsibilities on our sector, and our members need access to high-quality, accredited training that helps prepare them for what lies ahead.

“Working alongside AUCSO and Nu-ology allows us to strengthen capability across shared and complex estates and support a consistent, professional approach to protective security nationwide.”

Geoff Brown, Chair, AUCSO said:

“University campuses are dynamic, complex environments, often operating side-by-side with healthcare, research, transport and public spaces. The new legislation reinforces the importance of robust, informed and proportionate protective security.

“This partnership is a strong example of sectors coming together to share knowledge, build capability and support professional standards at a time when preparedness has never been more important.”

Julie Barker, Chief Operating Officer, AUCSO said:

“By partnering with NAHS and Nu-ology, AUCSO is helping to create a clear and accessible pathway for competence and preparedness across two sectors with many shared challenges.

“This is also the start of what we hope will become a wider and future-focused training collaboration. It is an exciting opportunity to build on the expertise of all three organisations and deliver real value for our members, our institutions and the wider communities we serve.”

Claire Humble, Director, Nu-ology Training, said:

“We are proud to support this important sector collaboration. The SFJ Awards / NaCTSO Level 3 Award in Counter-Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness is a critical qualification at a critical time.

“By working with AUCSO and NAHS, we can deliver accessible, accredited training that strengthens resilience across healthcare and university environments. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to professionalisation, preparedness and public safety.”

While the qualification does not in itself guarantee compliance with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, it provides a structured and nationally recognised pathway for individuals and organisations seeking to build knowledge, confidence and capability in counter-terrorism protective security and preparedness.