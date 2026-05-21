New CEFR Alignment Course Developed in Collaboration with NILE

St. Gallen, April 2026 – ‘CEFR Alignment for Teachers: In the Age of AI’, a free, interactive course, is now available on Avallain Magnet, our peerless, AI-integrated learning management system. It will be officially launched at the IATEFL International Conference and Exhibition 2026 (21st–24th April).

Developed through the shared efforts of the Avallain team and CEFR specialists Dr Elaine Boyd and Thom Kiddle at NILE, it helps language teachers align, evaluate and adapt generated texts, while strengthening their ability to make pedagogically sound decisions for learners at different CEFR levels.

A Framework That Continues to Shape Language Education

In 2001, the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) marked a defining moment in language education. It established a standard framework for describing language proficiency and achievement. Over the past 25 years, we can see its significant impact across course design, level benchmarking, assessment frameworks and published learning materials.

While the CEFR has been widely used, alignment has not always been done consistently or transparently. In some instances, claims of CEFR alignment are not clearly substantiated or supported by defined principles or practices. This raises important questions about validity and professional accountability, which this course aims to address by deepening understanding and improving alignment decisions.

CEFR Alignment in the Age of AI

The rapid growth and adoption of AI in language education were another key driver behind the creation of ‘CEFR Alignment for Teachers: In the Age of AI’. Teachers can now generate context-specific, personalised learning materials more quickly than ever. This creates new opportunities to adapt content to learners’ needs with greater speed and flexibility.

However, as seen in past misuse of the CEFR, the availability of these tools does not in itself ensure that materials are appropriate for a given level. The risk of misalignment remains, particularly where outputs are not evaluated against the descriptors, scales and principles that underpin the framework.

The course addresses this challenge and reinforces the need for informed teacher judgment by strengthening teachers’ knowledge and skills in applying the CEFR. Its aim is to build confident teachers who can make sound decisions and ensure that alignment claims are both pedagogically sound and professionally defensible.

Flexible Learning, Grounded in Practice

During the course, language teachers will gain a broad understanding of the CEFR’s scope, familiarise themselves with specific levels and scales and ultimately deepen their knowledge of its structure.

Delivered on Avallain Magnet, this course is flexible, interactive and self-paced. It will strengthen teachers’ confidence in deciding how to use texts for learners at different CEFR levels and enhance their understanding of how to adapt AI-generated texts and tasks for specific scales.

As CEFR alignment expert Dr Elaine Boyd explains, ‘This course is designed to really help teachers align the CEFR scales and descriptors with the specific needs of their classes. And the great thing is, teachers can dip in and out of it when they have time and build their skills at their own pace.’

From Understanding to Informed Application

The course provides an overview of the CEFR, introducing its descriptors, their defining features and how one level differs from another.

Through interactive modules, participants will engage with illustrative descriptors, analyse authentic written and listening texts and practise discriminating between descriptors at different levels in the same scale, including the ‘plus levels’.

David Moxon, Learning Technology Specialist and Content Developer at Avallain, who helped develop and publish the course on Avallain Magnet, explains, ‘While it is important for participants to gain a broad understanding of the CEFR framework, it is equally critical that they engage with it. Interactive exercises, such as benchmarking tasks, will help translate theory into practice. The learning environment also offers the opportunity for teachers to assess their progress throughout the course and evaluate their confidence in a final self-assessment.’

As AI becomes part of everyday language teaching, this course supports teachers in working more effectively with AI-generated content and is designed to complement the use of the TeacherMatic Language Teaching Edition, a trusted AI toolkit that empowers language educators ethically and safely.

Our collective efforts were not to deny the role of AI, but rather to reinforce the importance of professional judgement and ensure that alignment decisions are informed by context, pedagogy and a clear understanding of the framework.

Reflecting on the course design, Thom Kiddle, NILE Director and CEFR specialist, notes, ‘We really enjoyed designing the course and thinking creatively about how to draw teachers’ focus to the horizontal dimension of the CEFR across all the different modes of communication, and to really engage with the way the individual descriptors are worded and what that means for learner language ability.’

Designed to Support Professional Growth

This course is intended for language teachers who are already familiar with the fundamentals of the CEFR and are looking to deepen their understanding and strengthen their practical application of it. It is also relevant for academic managers, senior teachers, syllabus designers and edtech coordinators involved in curriculum development and learning design.

While no prior knowledge of AI is required, the course recognises the growing role of AI content in language education and supports teachers working with both AI-generated and traditionally developed materials.

Official Launch at IATEFL 2026

From the 21st to the 24th of April, the Avallain team will attend the IATEFL International Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Brighton (UK). This event will bring together English language teaching professionals and enthusiasts from around the world, providing an excellent opportunity for the official launch of ‘CEFR Alignment for Teachers: In the Age of AI’.

The course reflects a joint commitment to an honest and professional approach to working with the CEFR, supporting educators in making sound, evidence-based decisions for learners at every level.