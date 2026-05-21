David Baddiel joins festival stars as 100-plus event line-up unveiled by University of Chester

Comedian, writer and broadcaster, David Baddiel has been announced as the newest addition to the Chester Festival of Ideas programme, as organisers unveil the biggest-ever line-up of more than 100 free events.

Bookings are now open, with all the event details available, for the eagerly anticipated, four-day summer festival organised by the University of Chester with partners.

The calendar highlight is returning for the third time, from Thursday July 2 to Sunday July 5, after proving a success with thousands of visitors enjoying its near-to-100 events held each previous year.

David Baddiel will be in conversation with Dr Hannah Ewence, Head of Humanities, Cultures and Environment at the University, bringing another headline name to a packed programme of fascinating, free and accessible events, for all ages and interests.

Celebrating imagination, inspiration, learning and culture, the festival includes talks, discussion panels, exhibitions, performances, interactive activities – with hands-on workshops focused on everything from art to animals, spectacular shows, guided walks and more.

Announced earlier this year, further high-profile figures taking to the festival stage are journalist, broadcaster, author and campaigner, Mariella Frostrup and author, broadcaster, former editor-at-large at The Guardian and Professor, Gary Younge. Adding to the line-up is Greg Jenner, best known for working on the award-winning BBC TV series, Horrible Histories as its historical consultant, and for creating and hosting the BBC podcast, You’re Dead To Me.

Environmentalist, Dr Mya-Rose Craig also joins the guests, University of Chester Chancellor and former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Dame Jenny Harries will reflect on a life in public service, and the Royal Institution will host a trio of thrilling science shows.

Meanwhile, a range of research and expertise will be presented by University of Chester staff on topics including: Alfred Mond, Chester’s Forgotten MP; the psychology behind The Traitors; Lasting Powers of Attorney; and the science of fuelling for endurance sports. Staff will also run business and careers-focused sessions, while, back by popular demand, they will offer the opportunity to travel through time and experience Chester’s virtual reality Roman amphitheatre.

Alongside this, authors from the University of Chester Press will spotlight their work and city festival partners will feature, such as West Cheshire Museums and Chester Zoo leading a wildlife quest and talk.

Discussion panels will explore subjects from rough sleeping and supporting early diagnosis of cancer through community partnerships, to why the arts and nature matter more than ever.

More learning opportunities will be available in the shape of guided walks highlighting history and sustainability, and workshops and exhibitions will shine a light on the work and talents of Cheshire school pupils and share songwriting tips, to name a few. The Cheshire Prize for Literature Awards Evening will also be held during the festival.

Events will be hosted at venues across Chester, including Chester Town Hall – the festival hub, Storyhouse, the Grosvenor Museum, Chester Cathedral, Chester Market, Chester Picturehouse and event spaces across the University of Chester.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We’re thrilled to launch the full programme and open bookings for the third and biggest-ever Chester Festival of Ideas, featuring more than 100 free events to choose from.

“With fewer than 50 days to go, we’re excited to bring people together to share knowledge and insights, and celebrate creativity, innovation and ideas. From talks by famous figures and the chance to delve into the past, to reflections on AI and many opportunities for family fun, there is something for everyone.”

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said:

“Contributing to and showcasing our city is a huge part of our ethos as a University, and at the root of this fantastic festival, which is created with and for our communities. Every event is free so that all can enjoy what’s on offer.

“Thank you for all the support in the lead-up to what is looking to be the best festival yet; no small feat given the high bar set in previous years. We urge people to book their places and look forward to welcoming everyone in July.”

Gemma Davies, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Director of Economy and Housing added:

“Get ready for a packed Chester Festival of Ideas, more than 100 events squeezed into four days promises to showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Chester and the fantastic venues we have to present them in. Cheshire West and Chester Council looks forward to welcoming the festival to Chester Town Hall, the Grosvenor Museum, and Chester Market.”

Image – clockwise from top left:

* Numerous talks are again on offer.

*The Royal Institution will lead a trio of science shows.

*Professor Gary Younge.

*Chester Zoo will return to host events.

*A warm welcome awaits at Chester Town Hall and all the festival venues.

*Mariella Frostrup. Photo by Kate Martin.