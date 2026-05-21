Addressing the AI Slop Crisis: Verify My Writing and AI-Free Cert Partner to Give Creators Verifiable Credentials of Authenticity

Verify My Writing and AI-Free Cert technologies give back control to writers, artists, students, or anyone seeking to prove the human-authenticity of their content – trackable, verifiable certifications that are attached to their creative work and protect their reputation.

Verify My Writing and AI-Free Cert announced a partnership to give creators easier access to certification and verification services that confirm and certify that their writing and image or audio creation is the work of a human and not AI. As the world seeks ways to deal with AI slop and know if creative works are AI-generated or produced by humans, these two vanguard companies are at the forefront of verification technology.

Writers use Verify My Writing to scan, verify, and certify their work is human-written with a trackable credential and a QR code back to the document provenance. AI-Free Cert provides a blockchain-backed certification for media types including video, audio, and images based on the creator’s official declaration.

“Fraud and misrepresentation are a plague on everyone, but particularly in publishing and education, where knowing authorship is critical. Verify My Writing gives control into the hands of the authors themselves in a very affordable and easy way. It is a method to certify and authenticate human authorship and attach a tamper-resistant credential to written work,”

said Derek Newton, the CEO and Founder of Verify My Writing.

Newton is a writer and journalist and is an expert in workplace, credential, and academic fraud, which he has covered since writing about it in The Atlantic in 2015.

AI-Free Cert’s Faik Sevim agrees, adding,

“Creators of all sorts are incentivized to showcase their creativity as being free from the influence of Artificial Intelligence. Our collective services provide an easy and inexpensive way to do just that. Not only do they receive a verifiable certification mark that can be displayed alongside the creative work, AI-Free Cert registers the work on its site and in the blockchain as well.”

Sevim and his co-founders created AI-Free Cert because everyone deserves the right to know the origin of creative work.