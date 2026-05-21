University of Derby Civic Award nominations aim to honour unsung heroes in Derby and Derbyshire

People across Derby and Derbyshire are being encouraged to nominate local “unsung heroes” for an annual civic awards scheme that celebrates those making a difference in their communities.

Now in its third year, the University of Derby Civic Awards recognise community groups, charities, schools, businesses and individuals whose work helps strengthen local communities and improve lives across the region.

Award categories include Civic Hero, recognising an individual who has undertaken an outstanding civic act; Civic and Community Leader of the Year; the Lifelong Learning Award; and the Intergenerational Volunteer Award, supported by MPs Catherine Atkinson and Baggy Shanker.

This year’s event, which will take place on Thursday July 2, will be held at Derby Theatre.

Professor Rhiannon Jones, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said:

“The Civic Awards are an opportunity to celebrate remarkable people and organisations across our city and county who help to create stronger, more connected communities.

“Every year we are inspired by the dedication and compassion shown by our nominees, and we encourage as many people as possible to put forward those making a real difference.”

Last year’s ceremony saw Rachel Morris, founder of the Friends of Derby 500 Club – a fundraising initiative that has raised more than £65,000 for worthy causes across the city – receive the Civic Hero Award for her outstanding work.

Meanwhile, firefighter David Walsh, co-founder of Supporting Communities Charity, was presented with an Honorary Civic Award in recognition of his transformative impact on youth work through sport access across Derbyshire.

David received the award from University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, in recognition of transformative impact on youth work through sport access across Derbyshire.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Derby, added:

“We are honoured to be able to recognise the exceptional people and organisations whose commitment continues to positively impact and strengthen our region at the Civic Awards.

“As the only university serving both the city and county, we are committed to supporting the long-term success and prosperity of our region and its communities, organisations, businesses and individuals.

“It is a pleasure to be hosting the awards at Derby Theatre this year, and we look forward to an evening of celebration and much deserved recognition.”

Nominations will close at midday on Thursday, June 4. All nominations will be peer reviewed by the Civic Awards Panel and winners will be invited to the reception.