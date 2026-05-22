College celebrates Mental Health Week  

Barking & Dagenham College came together to mark Mental Health Awareness Week with a vibrant programme of wellbeing activities designed to encourage reflection, connection and positive mental health across campus. The event brought students and staff together in a shared commitment to wellbeing, reinforcing the College’s dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all.

The day featured a powerful guest talk and pop‑up session with Nathaniel McLean, creator of the Journal My Journey series, whose work focuses on mental wellbeing, self‑expression and emotional resilience. His presence on campus offered students a valuable opportunity to engage with meaningful conversations around mental health and the importance of taking time to understand their own emotional needs. Nathaniel’s visit was coordinated by Sephora Nganseu, Enrichment Assistant, who played a key role in bringing this impactful session to the College as part of the wider Mental Health Awareness Week programme.

Students and staff had the opportunity to hear Nathaniel share honest and moving reflections about mental health, the importance of speaking openly, and the value of journaling as a tool for self‑care. One of the most impactful moments of the session involved a mask‑based activity, inviting participants to explore the difference between how others may see us and how we see ourselves internally. This reflective exercise encouraged meaningful discussion around authenticity, vulnerability and the pressures young people often face.

Across campus, the atmosphere was energetic and uplifting, with a wide range of wellbeing‑focused activities taking place throughout the day. Sports sessions and movement‑based challenges encouraged students to get active and experience the benefits of physical activity on mental health. Student‑led competitions, giveaways and creative activities added to the sense of community spirit, helping to foster connection and shared positivity. Staff teams also joined in, demonstrating the College’s whole‑community approach to wellbeing.

The College’s commitment to supporting mental health was evident in the enthusiasm of both staff and students who took part. The event highlighted the importance of creating space for open conversations, promoting healthy habits and ensuring that every member of the College community feels supported, valued and heard.

Anthony Bratwhaite, Director of Student Welfare & Support at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“Mental Health Awareness Week is an important reminder that wellbeing must remain at the heart of everything we do. Today’s activities brought the whole College together in a meaningful way and we would like to extend our thanks to Nathaniel McLean, the student volunteers, and everyone who helped to make the day such a success. Together, we can continue to champion positive mental health and ensure wellbeing remains a shared priority.”