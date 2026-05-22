The Sheffield College’s Silver Plate restaurant shortlisted for prestigious national award

An award-winning restaurant at The Sheffield College which trains upcoming catering and hospitality professionals is a finalist in a national industry competition.

The Silver Plate has been shortlisted in this year’s Craft Guild of Chefs Accredited Training Restaurant of the Year Award.

The award celebrates restaurants that provide outstanding real world dining experiences while developing the next generation of hospitality talent.

It recognises training restaurants that combine professional standards with hands on learning, helping students gain vital experience in live service environments.

Three further education college restaurants from across the country have made the shortlist. The Sheffield College previously won the award in 2024 and 2025.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader, Catering and Hospitality, The Sheffield College, said:

“As ever, we are very proud to have been shortlisted which is testament to the hard work, dedication and skills of our students and staff.”

Based at City Campus, on Granville Road, The Silver Plate is open to the public during term-time.

Offering fine dining lunches as well as gourmet tasting and guest chef evenings, the restaurant can also be hired for private lunches and dinners.

Students develop their knowledge and skills in a realistic training environment either as trainee chefs or in a hospitality role as front of house serving customers.

The menu that the awards judging panel was served comprised a starter choice of home smoked salmon, horseradish cream; duck terrine, poached rhubarb, rhubarb gel; pea panna cotta, grilled asparagus, pickled shimeji mushrooms, parmesan crisp; and soup of the day.

The main courses featured baked cod loin, mussel sauce, fennel and Jersey Royals; roast rump of lamb, boulangère potatoes, roasted vine tomatoes, feta, olive and wild garlic; mushroom mapo tofu, braised rice and bao bun; and roast cauliflower, carrot and couscous salad with a tahini and yoghurt dressing.

This was followed by a dessert choice of chrysanthemum and osmanthus jelly, Sichuan peppercorn ice cream, red bean tuille; treacle tart, whipped miso cream; and chocolate fondant with marshmallow.

The Silver Plate has strong links with industry experts who provide students with guest lectures and deliver guest chef evenings.

Chefs who have supported these events include Cyrus Todiwala OBE, Proprietor of Café Spice Namasté, Andrew Gravett, Executive Pastry Chef at The Langham Hotel, and Ian Musgrave, Sous Chef at The Ritz.

The Craft Guild of Chefs is the leading professional body for chefs in the UK with more than 1,000 members.

Their annual awards recognise exceptional talent across the industry from apprentice and young chefs to those who are established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

One of the college’s teaching team has also been shortlisted in the Chef and Service Lecturer category of the awards.

Andy Gabbitas, Chef Lecturer, has mentored students for high level competitions including a team of three trainee chefs who recently won Zest Quest Asia 2026.

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards winners will be announced on 10th June 2026 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London hotel.

Pictured: The Sheffield College’s Silver Plate restaurant has been shortlisted in the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards. Photo credit: Helena Dolby.