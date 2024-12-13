Sir Ian Bauckham CBE is confirmed as new Chief Regulator of Ofqual

The Education Committee has stated its approval of the Government’s wish to appoint Sir Ian Bauckham CBE as the new Chief Regulator of Ofqual.

Sir Ian has served as the Interim Chief Regulator of Ofqual since January 2024, replacing Dr Jo Saxton. His position as permanent Chief Regulator is a five-year term. He was selected as the preferred candidate for the permanent role by the previous Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, and reconfirmed as the Government’s preferred candidate by the current Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson MP.

Highlighting the need for T Levels reform during the Pre-appointment hearing

Sir Ian Bauckham, outlined the need for reforms to T Levels during a pre-appointment hearing with the House of Commons education committee. His testimony highlighted several key issues facing the technical qualification program and proposed potential solutions to address these challenges.

Ofqual is the independent body responsible for regulating qualifications, exams, and assessments in England. It plays a crucial role in maintaining standards and public trust in GCSEs, A levels, and vocational and technical qualifications.

The Chief Regulator’s key responsibility is to ensure that Ofqual meets its statutory objectives and duties, including upholding standards and fostering confidence in qualifications and assessments.

Sir Ian was chosen for the role after an open recruitment competition and assessment process, conducted by a panel in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Knighted in January 2023 for his services to education, Sir Ian has been a member of the Ofqual Board since 2018. He served as Chair from January 2021 until January 2024, when he became the interim Chief Regulator. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Tenax Schools Academy Trust, a position he stepped down from to assume his current role. Since 2020, Sir Ian has also chaired the board of Oak National Academy.