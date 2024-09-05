Sit Ian Bauckham Confirmed as Preferred Candidate for Ofqual Chief Regulator Position

The Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, has announced Sir Ian Bauckham CBE as the Government’s preferred candidate for the position of Ofqual Chief Regulator. His selection, made today (5 September), follows approval by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Later this year, Sir Ian will attend a pre-appointment hearing before the Education Select Committee.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“High and rising standards are at the heart of the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity, so that we can deliver better life chances for all children.

“Sir Ian’s extensive experience of the education and qualifications systems makes him the ideal person to guide Ofqual in ensuring all learners have access to rigorous, high value qualifications and training that will give them the skills they need to seize opportunity.”

Ofqual is the independent body responsible for regulating qualifications, exams, and assessments in England. It plays a crucial role in maintaining standards and public trust in GCSEs, A levels, and vocational and technical qualifications.

The Chief Regulator’s key responsibility is to ensure that Ofqual meets its statutory objectives and duties, including upholding standards and fostering confidence in qualifications and assessments.

Sir Ian was chosen for the role after an open recruitment competition and assessment process, conducted by a panel in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Knighted in January 2023 for his services to education, Sir Ian has been a member of the Ofqual Board since 2018. He served as Chair from January 2021 until January 2024, when he became the interim Chief Regulator. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Tenax Schools Academy Trust, a position he stepped down from to assume his current role. Since 2020, Sir Ian has also chaired the board of Oak National Academy.

Following his pre-appointment hearing, the Education Select Committee will release its recommendations. The Education Secretary will review these recommendations before making the final decision, which will then be submitted to The King in Council for approval.