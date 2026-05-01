Students empowered to make their voices heard thanks to Leading Ladies programme

FEMALE students at South Thames College boosted their confidence in public speaking and making presentations thanks to a partnership with an inspirational careers expert.

The Wandsworth college’s four-week Leading Ladies programme was run by its Employability Team in conjunction with Ms Independent Global, a career and employability social enterprise. Level 2 Beauty Therapy, Business, and Health and Social Care students took part in workshops on developing their confidence, leadership, teamwork, CV writing, interview skills and public speaking.

The students then worked in groups to create a professional group CV and research an industry of interest, before the final test of making a presentation suggesting three improvements to the industry they’d chosen to a panel of judges.

The judges were made up of award-winning IBM consultant Fernanda Vargas Mendez, barrister Afiyah Amasu from No5 Barristers’ Chambers and Cambridge graduate and trainee fund accountant Michaela Mensah.

Ms Independent Global CEO Zoe Garshong said the students performed well.

“The panel were thoroughly impressed and provided valuable feedback to each team, from strengthening CV layouts and highlighting transferable skills, to enhancing presentation clarity, research depth and delivery techniques,” she said. “They also shared personal insights into their career journeys, giving learners an encouraging and realistic view of future pathways.”

Every student taking part received a goodie bag of sweets and the team judged to be the winners, Sophia, Nikkie and Nedline, took away £50 Amazon vouchers, courtesy of Ms Independent Global, for their presentation on social media and marketing, which explored ways to make online platforms more meaningful, personal and socially connected.

Employability Co-ordinator Aiman Elsawy said:

“Across the programme, learners showed exceptional dedication, teamwork, and growth, building confidence, improving communication, and demonstrating readiness for the professional world. This collaboration highlights the powerful impact of empowering young women through education and industry partnerships.

“For many, this meant overcoming public-speaking fears and stepping into new leadership roles.

Students said they found the programme motivating and valuable, particularly the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and receive constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Many reported feeling more confident about speaking in front of others, understanding their own strengths and considering future career options. The Leading Ladies initiative forms part of South Thames College’s wider commitment to improving employability outcomes and ensuring learners are equipped with the skills, awareness and confidence needed to succeed beyond the classroom.

“We’re very grateful to all of the judges for giving up their time and also to Zoe and Ms Independent Global for all their support with the programme.”