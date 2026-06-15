The BRDG Launches with Inspire Education Group Bringing Together Key Partners to Strengthen Opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds

Senior Government ministers, local leaders, education providers and voluntary sector organisations have come together in Peterborough to strengthen support for young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), or who may be at risk of becoming disengaged, marking a significant step towards a coordinated approach to tackling youth inactivity in the city.

Hosted by Inspire Education Group (IEG) and chaired by Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, and Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group, the high-level roundtable brought together representatives from the Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Education, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), Peterborough City Council, ARU, The Posh Hub, Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS), Inspire2Ignite and other organisations working directly with young people across the region.

The event responded directly to the challenges highlighted in the Department for Work and Pensions’ recent Young People and Work report, which called for stronger collaboration between organisations to help young people navigate the transition from education into employment. Participants agreed that while Peterborough already benefits from a wide range of support services, coordination, clearer pathways and stronger partnership working are key to ensure no young person falls through the gaps.

A pivotal outcome of the discussion was a shared commitment to build on existing partnerships and create connected support networks that help young people access the right information, advice, training and employment opportunities at the right time.

The event also marked the official opening of The BRDG, a new city-centre facility developed by Inspire Education Group, designed to act as a hub for collaboration between organisations supporting 16 to 24-year-olds.

The BRDG will bring partners together under one roof, making it easier for young people to access support and helping organisations work more effectively together to improve outcomes.

Rachel Nicholls, CEO of IEG, said:

“The challenges facing some of our young people cannot be solved by any one organisation alone. What was so powerful about today’s discussion was seeing leaders from across government, education, local authorities and the voluntary sector coming together with a shared determination to improve opportunities for young people in Peterborough. The BRDG represents that commitment in action. By creating a space where organisations can collaborate more closely, share expertise and coordinate support, we can help more young people overcome barriers and move forward with confidence into education, training and employment.”

Andrew Pakes MP for Peterborough commented:

“There is nothing more important locally than providing young people with the confidence and skills to get on in life. The BRDG will play a key role in giving young people the confidence and tools to get into education, training and employment.

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming together for today’s second NEET summit and to make this launch happen, particularly the team at IEG. We are on a mission to help young people in Peterborough and everyone has a part to play.”

Throughout the afternoon, attendees shared examples of successful initiatives already making a difference across the city and explored opportunities to align activity more effectively, reduce duplication and strengthen routes into learning and work.

The roundtable and launch of The BRDG form part of Inspire Education Group’s wider commitment to supporting local communities and strengthening partnerships. Together, they demonstrate how national recommendations for greater collaboration can be translated into local action, creating a stronger and more joined-up system of support for young people across Peterborough.