Plans approved for transformational The Albert Gubay Centre of Excellence at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhyl campus.

Coleg Llandrillo has secured planning approval for a major project backed by funding from The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation. The Albert Gubay Centre of Excellence in Construction and Motor Vehicle Engineering is a major new development at the Coleg Llandrillo Rhyl campus that will boost skills, support net-zero ambitions, and drive regeneration in the area.

Backed by an investment of over £10 million from The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant step forward in addressing local skills shortages, supporting economic regeneration, and preparing the region’s workforce for a sustainable net-zero future.

The Albert Gubay Centre of Excellence in Construction and Motor Vehicle Engineering will expand training provision in high-demand areas such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing, green construction skills, and vehicle maintenance, enabling more young people to access high-quality vocational education in the area.

Playing a central role in Rhyl’s wider regeneration, the investment will create a modern, industry-focused learning environment where the college aims to raise aspirations, improve employment outcomes, and retain local talent. The inclusion of green spaces, social areas, and a student plaza will further enhance the campus experience and strengthen its role as a community facility.

The facility will introduce advanced training in hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance, alongside specialist provision in low-carbon construction techniques. Learners will gain hands-on experience in sustainable building methods, including timber-frame construction and renewable energy technologies such as solar panel installation – supporting both regional industry needs and national net-zero targets.

The Centre builds on the college’s existing strengths, including its wind turbine training provision, positioning Rhyl as a leading location for green skills development in North Wales.

Paul Flanagan, Principal of Coleg Llandrillo, said:

“This facility is about meeting the real needs of our region and communities – both now and in the future. The Centre of Excellence will not only expand opportunities for local learners, but also play a vital role in the regeneration of Rhyl by equipping people with the skills that employers are actively seeking. We would like to thank The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation for its extremely generous investment, which has made this development possible.”

He added:

“As we move towards a net-zero economy, the demand for green skills is accelerating. This facility ensures that our learners are at the forefront of that transition, gaining the expertise required in sustainable construction and low-emission vehicle technologies. We are proud to be supporting both local growth and national priorities through this transformative development.”

Named in honour of Albert Gubay, a successful Rhyl-born businessman and philanthropist, the centre will reflect his passion for practical trades – particularly joinery, masonry, building services and motor vehicle maintenance. His long-standing interest in these fields makes the new facility’s focus especially fitting, while also recognising his legacy of investing in people and skills that benefit North Wales.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the new facility scheduled to open to learners in Spring 2028.

The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation’s purpose is to fund projects run by charities in England, Wales, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland which change the lives of people most in need.

Albert Gubay was an exceptional man; an entrepreneurial genius who, in his lifetime, created a business empire that was worth over £700 million. His determination, drive and passion to create a lasting legacy was borne from a pact he made as a young, penniless man where he vowed to give half of the wealth he created to the service of God. That vision was to become a reality, but he went much further and ended up leaving most of the wealth he created to The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation so that causes such as those to which Coleg Llandrillo are dedicated, could be helped.