Beyond the Ban: What Young People need from Education in the Age of Social Media

The current debate around restricting social media access for under-16s has reignited important questions about childhood, wellbeing and online safety.

Concerns about harmful content, peer pressure, misinformation, exploitation and the impact of digital spaces on mental health are real, and they are reflected in what schools, colleges and families encounter every day.

From an education perspective, however, the most useful question is not simply whether young people should or shouldn’t be on social media. The more important question is this: what do children and young people need from education in a world where digital platforms already shape how they communicate, learn, form identity and experience belonging?

The device and the platform

At Activate Learning, that question connects closely with our Learning Philosophy, which recognises the dynamic between the brain, motivation and emotion in shaping how people learn.

This matters in any discussion about young people and digital life. Social media platforms do not just deliver content; they interact with attention, reward, confidence, belonging, anxiety and self-perception. In other words, they operate directly in spaces that are already central to learning and development.

That is one reason the current debate can sometimes blur two separate issues: the device and the platform.

A mobile phone is often treated as if it is the problem, when in reality it is a multi-purpose learning tool, an accessibility tool, a communication tool and, also a gateway to digital risks. If we collapse all those things into one argument, we risk oversimplifying both the challenge and the educational response.

How mobile phones can support learning needs

For many learners, a mobile phone is not just a source of distraction. It is also the most immediate and personal piece of assistive technology they own.

Used well, it can enable participation, independence and confidence.

Phones can support learners through:

magnification tools

text-to-speech

speech-to-text

translation functions

visual supports

captioning

reminders

calculators

dictionaries

scanning tools

note capture

audio or video recording.

For some learners with additional needs or disabilities, these functions are not conveniences; they are enablers of access and to social situations when face to face becomes all too overwhelming.

This matters because an education-led response shouldn’t focus only on what young people need to be protected from. It should also focus on what helps them learn well.

Finding the right conditions

Within our Learning Philosophy, the interaction between brain, motivation and emotion reminds us that learning is not simply about information transfer. It is about the conditions in which learners feel able to engage, participate, persist and grow. Technology can disrupt those conditions, but it can also support them.

This is why the debate should not focus only on whether young people have phones in their hands. It should also ask what they are being taught to do with them.

In education, the challenge is not only managing risk. It is helping learners make the most of powerful everyday technology in ways that support learning, accessibility and inclusion.

This is especially important because social media is not separate from education.

Using digital tools to help young people to thrive

Online life affects concentration, confidence, relationships, conflict, self-image and the way learners encounter information. Staff see the effects every day. Social media can accelerate rumour, comparison and reputational harm. It can expose young people to unhealthy content or harmful interactions. But digital tools can also support creativity, belonging, communication and access to learning. The picture is not simple, and our educational response should not be simple either.

If the aim is to help young people thrive, education has a vital role in developing the judgement, resilience and critical awareness needed to navigate digital spaces safely and thoughtfully. Restriction may form part of a safeguarding response, but restriction alone cannot prepare young people for digital life. Nor does it fully address an important underlying question: is the issue the device itself, or the conditions of access to particular platforms and content?

That distinction matters. A phone can support learning in a lesson, enable a learner to translate unfamiliar vocabulary, enlarge text, check a definition, record instructions, organise deadlines or access accessibility tools in seconds.

The same device can also provide access to platforms designed to capture attention, encourage endless scrolling and expose users to content or interactions for which they may not be developmentally ready.

Treating those as the same issue can lead to blunt responses where a more precise and educationally grounded approach is needed.

The need for a balanced approach

For education leaders, this points to a more balanced position. We should be able to hold two ideas at once: that some aspects of platform access may require tighter boundaries and stronger safeguards, and that mobile devices themselves can be powerful enablers of learning, participation and inclusion. In that sense, the conversation is not simply about banning or permitting. It is about understanding purpose, context and readiness.

Activate Learning’s Learning Philosophy is helpful here because it reminds us that successful learning depends on far more than access to content. Learners need environments that support attention, emotional safety, confidence and motivation. They also need opportunities to receive feedback, reflect on progress and develop self-awareness. When viewed through that lens, the question becomes less about technology in the abstract and more about how particular uses of technology either strengthen or undermine the conditions for learning.

This is where education can make a distinctive contribution. We can help young people learn not just how to use technology, but how to use it well. That means going beyond functional digital skills.

Helping learners to understand how technology can help them

Learners need support to understand attention, influence, credibility, privacy, consent, online behaviour and digital reputation. They need to know how algorithms shape what they see, how content can manipulate emotion, how misinformation spreads and how small online actions can have significant social consequences.

At the same time, they need to understand how technology can work for them. A learner who knows how to use a phone as a revision aid, a reading support tool, a translation device, a visual prompt, a memory aid or a means of organisation is in a stronger position than one who encounters the device only through the language of control and prohibition. If we don’t explicitly teach productive, ethical and self-aware uses of personal technology, we leave that learning to chance.

Supporting inclusion and safety

This matters for inclusion as much as for safety. For some students, especially those with SEND, language needs or differences in confidence and processing, mobile devices can quietly remove barriers that might otherwise limit participation. A magnifier can make text accessible. A speech-to-text tool can support written expression. Translation can open up key vocabulary. Captions and audio tools can reinforce understanding. Visual aids and reminders can support independence. In these contexts, a phone is not an obstacle to learning but part of the infrastructure that makes learning possible.

That does not mean there are no risks, or that boundaries do not matter. Of course they do. Education providers must continue to safeguard, set expectations and respond robustly where harm occurs. But a mature response distinguishes between using a device to support learning and using platforms in ways that may undermine wellbeing, focus or safety. That distinction allows for a more intelligent conversation with learners, staff and families alike.

It also has implications for curriculum and culture. If we want young people to make better decisions online, digital literacy cannot sit at the margins of the learner experience. It needs to be embedded through teaching, pastoral work, safeguarding practice and staff development. Educators need confidence to discuss online influence, digital identity, misinformation, accessibility and healthy habits. Learners need repeated opportunities to reflect on how they use technology, what helps them learn, what distracts them and how they can exercise greater control over their digital lives.

Seen through the lens of the Learning Philosophy, this is also about helping learners understand themselves.

How does a platform affect my focus?

What kind of content increases anxiety or comparison?

What digital tools help me participate more confidently?

What habits help me learn more effectively?

These are not only safeguarding questions; they are questions of metacognition, self-regulation and learner agency.

The bigger picture

There is also a broader leadership challenge here. We need to avoid framing every digital issue as a behaviour issue. Sometimes it is a design issue. Sometimes it is a safeguarding issue. Sometimes it is an accessibility issue. Sometimes it is a teaching issue. Very often, it is all of these at once. Thoughtful leadership means recognising that complexity rather than collapsing it into a single narrative about phones being good or bad.

For those of us in education, that may be the most important contribution we can make to this debate. We can bring nuance. We can recognise risk without losing sight of opportunity. We can champion safeguarding while also championing inclusion. We can insist that preparing young people for life today means helping them understand the digital environments they already inhabit through the interplay of brain, motivation and emotion.

While public debate may continue to focus on restrictions and age thresholds, the education sector can ask a different and perhaps more constructive question: How do we help young people use technology in ways that support learning, wellbeing, access and good judgement?

That question does not dismiss the need for protection. It places protection within a wider educational mission.

Preparing young people for life

In that sense, the challenge is not simply whether young people should have access to social media. It is whether we are doing enough to help them distinguish between the uses of technology that enable them to learn and participate, and the platform dynamics that may at times do them harm.

If we can teach that distinction well, we will be doing more than responding to a debate. We will be preparing young people for life.

By Kim Blanchard, Interim Group Director of Digital Education and AI at Activate Learning