Northern Regional College, Sistersin And Enterprise Causeway Partner To Launch Leadership Programme For Young Women

Northern Regional College, SistersIN and Enterprise Causeway have announced an exciting new partnership to pilot a leadership development programme designed to empower young women studying within the Further Education sector.

The SistersIN Leadership Programme, which has already achieved significant success in post-primary schools across Northern Ireland, will be introduced at the College’s Causeway Campus in Coleraine from October 2026. The pilot programme will support up to 20 female students through a structured programme of leadership development, mentoring, employer engagement and practical project work.

Representatives from the three partner organisations gathered today to mark the launch of the initiative and reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting the next generation of female leaders across the Causeway Coast and Glens region.

Over an eight-month period, participating students will take part in leadership workshops, receive one-to-one mentoring from female business leaders, engage with local employers and complete a practical leadership project. Key themes will include confidence building, resilience, communication, teamwork, leadership styles, public speaking and conflict resolution.

The programme aims to equip young women with the skills, confidence and networks needed to achieve their personal, educational and career ambitions while strengthening connections between education and industry.

Christine Brown, Curriculum Director at Northern Regional College, said:

“This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity to bring a proven leadership programme into the Further Education sector. By working collaboratively with SistersIN and Enterprise Causeway, we can provide our students with access to inspiring mentors, valuable leadership experiences and meaningful connections with local employers. We are excited to see the positive impact this programme will have on our learners.”

Gillian McKeown from SistersIN said:

“SistersIN was established to inspire, connect and empower young women through mentoring and leadership development. We are delighted to partner with Northern Regional College and Enterprise Causeway to extend the programme into Further Education and create new opportunities for young women to realise their potential and develop the confidence to lead.”

Jayne Taggart, CEO, Enterprise Causeway added:

“This initiative provides local businesses with a unique opportunity to invest in future talent while supporting greater gender diversity in leadership. We look forward to engaging mentors from across our business community and helping participants build valuable skills and professional networks.”

The pilot programme will commence in October 2026 following student recruitment and mentor training activities. Subject to successful evaluation, the model has the potential to be expanded across additional Northern Regional College campuses and wider Further Education settings in Northern Ireland.

Staff from across all campuses will also have the opportunity of becoming mentors on the wider SistersIn programme. Their diverse professional backgrounds will provide pupils with long-term exposure to female leaders as inspiring role models. They will support leadership projects and share their career journeys to broaden pupils’ perspectives and aspirations.