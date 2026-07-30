New route into medicine announced to strengthen Derbyshire’s healthcare services

A new route into medicine is being introduced in Derbyshire as part of wider plans to strengthen the region’s healthcare workforce and improve the health of communities across the East Midlands.

The Access to Higher Education Diploma (Medicine) has been developed by the University of Derby as part of its ambitions to establish a regional hub for healthcare excellence, creating new pathways for local people to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare.

Due to launch in January 2027, the new programme aims to widen access to medical careers while helping to build a pipeline of skilled healthcare professionals to meet growing demand across the NHS.

The launch comes as health services across the East Midlands continue to face workforce pressures and increasing demand for care.

Research tracking more than 31,000 UK doctors found that 78% of graduates took their first career post in the same region where they trained, highlighting the importance of local education in supporting regional healthcare workforces.

The diploma builds on the University of Derby’s established healthcare provision, which already educates thousands of nurses, midwives and healthcare professionals each year.

The new qualification is the latest development in the University’s Pathways to Medicine initiative, extending opportunities for people to pursue careers in healthcare.

Designed for adults who may not have followed a traditional academic route, the one-year programme will prepare students to study a range of disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, radiography, and biomedical sciences.

Currently 26 out of 43 medical schools in the UK recognise non-traditional (non-A-level) routes of entry via the completion of an Access diploma.

Dr Runa Saha, Founding Dean of Medicine at the University of Derby, said: “Medicine can sometimes feel like a career that is out of reach for many talented people. We know there are individuals in our communities with the compassion, resilience and potential to become excellent healthcare professionals, but who may not have had the opportunity to follow a traditional route into higher education.



“This diploma is about recognising that potential and creating opportunities. We want to support local people to see medicine and healthcare as realistic career options, while providing them with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to succeed.”

During the course, students will take part in a programme of activities designed to prepare them for the realities of medical training and clinical practice. This includes simulated clinical experiences, exploring patient journeys, developing communication and professionalism skills, and receiving tailored support with UCAT preparation, personal statements, interviews and UCAS applications.

Unlike many Access to Higher Education courses, students will study within a university environment from the outset. Recently named as UK University of the Year and No 1 for Employability in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings, students will have access to specialist facilities, academic expertise and the wider student experience while building the confidence and skills needed to progress into higher education.

The programme also builds on the University’s successful widening participation work, including its Recognising Potential programme, which has already supported hundreds of young people across Derbyshire to explore careers in medicine and healthcare.

Ciaran Fallon, Curriculum Leader for Access to HE Diplomas at the University of Derby, said: “Access to Higher Education courses have transformed the lives of countless adult learners by helping them develop the confidence, knowledge and academic skills needed to progress to university.

“We are excited to launch this specialist pathway for aspiring healthcare professionals and to support students as they take the next step towards rewarding careers where they can make a real difference to people’s lives.”