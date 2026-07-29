Louise Hanson Announced As New REC Chief Executive

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) today announces its new Chief Executive.

Louise Hanson will succeed Neil Carberry OBE, who will step down in September after eight years, to join the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) as Chief Executive.

Louise has worked in several leading membership and not-for-profit organisations in roles spanning public affairs, policy, campaigns, strategy, commercial services, member experience and organisational transformation. She joined the Law Society in 2019 where she is currently the Executive Director for Membership and External Affairs. She was formerly the Director of Advocacy at the Association of British Insurers.

Louise Hanson, who will take up the role as Chief Executive of the REC later this year, said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as the next Chief Executive of REC. It will be a privilege to build on the work of Neil and the team, ensuring REC stays as the most powerful and influential voice of an industry that shapes the labour market and supports business across the UK. With the current pace of political and business change, REC’s work to support members and its commitment to high standards feels more important than ever. It is an exciting time to join, and it will be great to get started.”

Louise joins the voice of the recruitment industry, at a crucial time for the sector. Recruiters are facing the challenge of finding scarce skills in a market where AI, regulation, demographics and changing candidate expectations about flexible work are all reshaping hiring at the same time.

Michelle Mellor, REC Chair, said:

“Appointing the right Chief Executive to lead the REC into its next chapter was one of the most important responsibilities of my time as Chair and together with the Board, REC member search firm Vox Partners and the Executive Team, we ran a rigorous, thorough process to get it right. Louise stood out against strong competition and brings the leadership and membership body experience the REC needs for what comes next. As I hand over the position of Chair alongside this appointment, I do so with complete confidence that the organisation is in the best possible hands.”

Bev White, REC Chair-Elect, said:

“I’m excited to welcome Louise to the REC at such a critical time for our industry. From AI and the Employment Rights Act to skills shortages and shifting attitudes to EDI, our members need strong leadership more than ever, and I look forward to partnering with her as the incoming Chair of the REC.”

Maxine Bligh, REC Chief Membership & Innovation Officer who will take on the role as interim Chief Executive in the autumn, said:

“It is a privilege to lead the REC this autumn at such a pivotal moment for our industry, before handing over to Louise later in the year. As the market starts to recover, our focus is clear: ensuring the new Prime Minister understands the vital role a flexible labour market plays in driving growth and delivering public services, while supporting REC members through legislative change so they can help clients seize opportunities and succeed.”

The REC is the voice of the UK recruitment, staffing and talent industry, driving professional standards and empowering its members to lead effective workforce planning across the labour market. REC members are recognised for their professionalism and the value they provide to clients and candidates. The recruitment industry contributed £40.6 billion to the UK economy in 2024, accounting for 1.6% of the UK’s Gross Value Added (GVA), according to the most recent Recruitment Industry Status Report (RISR) 2024–25.

Louise spent 12 years at the consumer group Which? where her team led award-winning campaigns focused on some of the key public policy issues of the day including pensions, financial mis-selling, energy and food policy. She was Head of Strategy and then Advocacy Director at the Association of British Insurers for seven years, responsible for communications, public affairs, membership and commercial services. She joined the Law Society in 2019 and has a wide brief, as the Executive Director responsible for Membership and External Affairs. This includes all membership experience and services, commercial services, communications, policy, public affairs, international influencing and diversity & inclusion programmes.

Through all of these roles, Louise has focused on campaigning in the public interest, driving innovative member and commercial services and leading organisational change.

Louise has many years’ experience in non-executive roles including being a member of the Board of the European Consumer Organisation BEUC, Consumers’ International and pfeg (Personal Finance Education Group), Chair of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation and Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority’s independent think tank Aviation Futures. She has recently joined the Board of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) as an independent trustee.